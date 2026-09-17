India’s Tata Sons board approves fresh five-year term for Chairman Chandrasekaran, source says
- Tata Sons' board has approved a fresh five-year term for Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, reversing his earlier decision not to seek reappointment.
- The reversal follows the Reserve Bank of India's rejection of Tata Sons' request for exemption from listing rules.
- Chandrasekaran's initial decision was influenced by tensions with Tata Trusts over strategy and governance, but the reasons for the change remain unclear.
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The board of India’s Tata Sons has approved a fresh five-year term for N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, a source familiar with the matter said on Sept 17, reversing his decision in August not to seek reappointment.
The reversal comes days after the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons’ request to be exempted from rules that would require it to list.
The reasons for the change were not immediately clear, the source added, declining to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
Chandrasekaran, whose current term ends in February 2027, said in August he would not seek another term.
Tata Sons did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek another term had followed months of tensions with Tata Trusts, the charitable trusts that control a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, over the group’s strategy and governance.
Chandrasekaran, who became chairman of Tata Sons in 2017, was reappointed for a second five-year term in 2022. His current term is due to end in February 2027. REUTERS