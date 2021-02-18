India's seafood exports sunk by China's stringent safety 'nets'

Mr Ramjibhai Pavanbhai Gohel's fishing business in Veraval, a key hub in the western state of Gujarat, was flourishing in 2019.

His two trawlers would bring in prized catch, earning him monthly profits of 50,000 rupees (S$913) to 100,000 rupees.

But last year has been a choppy period. There was the tempest brought on by the lockdown, much of which mercifully coincided with a lean fishing season.

What has hit Mr Gohel harder since fishing activity returned to its peak last September are stringent Covid-19 safety checks on imported seafood in China, India's largest market in terms of quantity.

These checks, ramped up since last October and are still continuing, have held up shipping containers at Chinese ports for several additional weeks, delaying payments from importers.

This has had a cascading crippling impact on fishermen back in India, with prices capsizing as exporters slashed orders.

The cost of ribbonfish, a key catch Mr Gohel's trawlers bring in, has nearly halved from the 2019 prices of 160 rupees to 200 rupees.

More than 90 per cent of India's ribbonfish produce is for China.

"The buyers say the produce is not going to China and payments are not being received. They also claim they are storing more fish and, because of that, they do not want to take any more," Mr Gohel, 58, said.

His earnings have also been hit by record-high diesel prices in India. He added that he is able to get by for another month or so.

"If this situation persists beyond that, I will have to shut my business," he noted.

A Reuters timeline released last December showed that coronavirus traces were detected on the packaging of Indian seafood consignments to China in at least seven instances.

But the Marine Products Export Development Authority told The Straits Times that it was aware of only three such consignments, and imports from the concerned processing units in India were suspended for a week.

China claims to have detected the virus on frozen food imports from other countries as well, including France, Germany, New Zealand and the United States.

While China has defended these tests as an essential public health measure, delays caused by these checks have significantly hampered business for exporters of frozen foods.

Normally, it would take around 20 days for a shipment from India's western coast to reach China's eastern coast and another five days or so to complete payment.

But these tests have held up imports for two to three months in many cases, requiring ships to wait at transit ports before being allowed to move on to their final destination.

Mr Jagdish Fofandi, national president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India, said this has resulted in additional port charges for exporters - from US$5,000 (S$6,643) to US$10,000 per container - on top of normal freight costs of US$1,500 to US$2,000 for each container.

India's global seafood exports during the 2019-20 financial year were valued at US$6.68 billion.

Exports to China, valued at US$1.37 billion then, have fallen by around 40 per cent in worth between April and December last year, compared with the same period in 2019.

China's rigorous testing of Indian seafood consignments comes at a time when the two countries are engaging in a proxy tit-for-tat war that has also led to India banning a host of Chinese apps.

This follows a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June last year, an incident that caused bilateral ties to nosedive.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority, which has held two virtual meetings with Customs authorities in China, complained that the latter had "neither shared the test reports nor the methodology used when they claimed to have detected corona nucleic material" in spite of requests from India.

This lack of clarity has spooked Indian exporters.

"How do you check for coronavirus on a whole carton?" said Mr Alex Ninan, director of a seafood firm based in Cochin.

"And you are talking of 1,000-odd cartons in a container. Where exactly will you take the sample from and test?"

Wary exporters in India are sitting on an estimated 20 billion rupees worth of produce meant for China.

The Seafood Exporters Association of India has sought support from the government, asking it to urge the Chinese authorities to ensure prompt clearance of Indian consignments and stop "unfair business practices" of certain Chinese buyers.

Some of them, Mr Fofandi said, have exploited the current situation to push for lower prices, including through unverified claims of Indian consignments testing positive for coronavirus even after Customs clearance.

"If the current situation persists for another two to three months, as many as half of India's fishing fleet could remain non-operational during the lucrative post-monsoon season this year," he predicted.

"And at least 20 to 25 per cent of exporters could shut their shops."