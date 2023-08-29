India’s Maruti Suzuki plans to double production capacity over 8 years

BENGALURU - Maruti Suzuki India plans to double its production capacity to four million over the next eight years, India’s top carmaker by sales said at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The automaker also expects export volumes to touch 800,000 cars by fiscal year 2031, chairman R.C. Bhargava told shareholders at the meeting. As of fiscal year 2023, it exported 259,333 cars.

The comments came a month after Maruti reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong orders and forecast a rise in its average selling prices in the subsequent quarters.

Earlier in August, the carmaker revealed a plan to buy its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor’s plant in Gujarat, in a bid to get a better grip on production, including that of electric vehicles.

Maruti plans to roll out six EVs by 2030, each of which will be produced at the Gujarat plant. REUTERS