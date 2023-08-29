India’s Maruti Suzuki plans to double production capacity over 8 years

The automaker also expects export volumes to touch 800,000 cars by fiscal year 2031. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
13 min ago

BENGALURU - Maruti Suzuki India plans to double its production capacity to four million over the next eight years, India’s top carmaker by sales said at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The automaker also expects export volumes to touch 800,000 cars by fiscal year 2031, chairman R.C. Bhargava told shareholders at the meeting. As of fiscal year 2023, it exported 259,333 cars.

The comments came a month after Maruti reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong orders and forecast a rise in its average selling prices in the subsequent quarters.

Earlier in August, the carmaker revealed a plan to buy its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor’s plant in Gujarat, in a bid to get a better grip on production, including that of electric vehicles.

Maruti plans to roll out six EVs by 2030, each of which will be produced at the Gujarat plant. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Hyundai faces new pressure campaign from US labour groups over new EV plant
As Indonesia pushes EV dream, car shoppers stay cautious

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top