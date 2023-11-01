Indians splurge big on festive season sales, buoying economy

NEW DELHI – India’s festive season spending is booming as consumers splurge on cars, smartphones and TVs, buoying growth in one of the world’s fastest-expanding economies.

Sales at online platforms like Amazon.com, and Walmart-owned Flipkart was up by almost a fifth in the first week of the festive sales from a year ago. Digital transactions recorded by Unified Payments Interface surged about 40 per cent in October from a year earlier.

India’s festive season usually runs for several weeks until the Hindu religious holiday of Diwali – which takes place on Nov 12 this year – with millions of Indians often bingeing on food, gifts and home improvements.

The sales are a key indicator of the health of consumption, which makes up about 60 per cent of India’s gross domestic product.

Economists point to an easing in inflation and a pickup in wages, especially in the rural countryside, where a majority of India’s population live.

Consumer confidence reached a four-year high in September, the latest central bank figures show, while demand for bank loans is hovering near a 12-year high despite interest rate hikes this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is also targeting farmers ahead of elections, giving them higher guaranteed prices on some crops and curbing cooking gas costs.

“Both urban and rural consumption are entering the festive season on a much stronger footing,” Ms Yuvika Singhal and Mr Vivek Kumar, economists at Quanteco Research, wrote in a report last week.

The continuing fiscal support directed toward rural areas ahead of polls could further boost consumption in the sector, they said.

Stronger spending is helping to drive manufacturing activity in Asia’s third-largest economy and underpinning growth of more than 6 per cent in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2024.

The International Monetary Fund predicts India’s economy will grow 6.3 per cent in both 2023 and 2024 – the fastest pace among major economies.

Consumer businesses are reporting stronger sales, while banks like Axis Bank are betting on a pickup in business momentum in the next few months. Reliance Retail said in a statement last week that it saw “strong shopping” during recent festivals.

On top of the festive period, consumption will likely also get a boost from the Cricket World Cup and the upcoming wedding season.

The cricket tournament is being hosted in cities across India until Nov 19, with some economists estimating it could add US$2.6 billion (S$3.56 billion) to the economy as fans spend on travel and eating out.

The Confederation of All India Traders, the country’s largest traders group, expects the wedding season, which runs from Nov 23 to Dec 15, will result in US$50 billion of spending on items like gold jewellery, clothing and other consumer goods.