Indian refiners purchase record volumes of Russian crude oil in December, China imports remain healthy

SINGAPORE - Indian refiners purchased record volumes of crude oil from Russia in December, even as western powers rolled out a price cap aimed at severely restricting the Kremlin from selling its energy to international markets and gaining much needed petrodollars to fund its war against Ukraine.

Under the cap, G7 and European Union insurance and reinsurance companies that provide services for tankers carrying Russian crude oil, as well as institutions financing Russian crude transactions, will not be allowed to handle such cargoes unless the oil is bought at or below the US$60 (S$79.4) price cap.

And shipping companies will not be allowed to provide tankers for the transport of Russian crude unless the oil is sold at or below that price cap.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov had said last year that Moscow would respond to the price cap by shipping more oil to Asia. Just last month, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that banned from Feb 1 and for a period of five months the supply of crude oil and oil products to nations that abide by the cap.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of last February, around half of its crude and petroleum product exports went to Europe, according to the International Energy Agency.

According to data from Refinitiv Oil Research, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group, India imported just over 5 million tonnes of Russian crude for December, an all-time high, underpinning the country’s voracious appetite for the heavily discounted oil.

The country’s total crude oil imports were at 20.23 million tonnes in December, close to a five-month-high.

Ms Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights, which analyses oil markets, said the bargain offered on Russian crude at the moment was just too good a deal for Indian refiners to pass up.

“You had to only scratch the surface of the diplomatic PR speak from New Delhi through last year to realise that India had no intention to join the so-called price cap coalition. It remains a near-zero possibility, even now,” she said.

“The discounts on Russian crude, even after accounting for the higher freight costs, are too attractive for Indian refiners to not make the most of the opportunity. Besides, Indian refiners are buying Russian crude on a delivered basis, so that shields them from any challenges of finding shipping and insurance providers.”

She added that the Indian government had been encouraging domestic refiners to maximise their Russian imports since the start of the war, and did not see any change in this direction despite the new sanctions.

She added: “It’s all systems go, and the only limitations I see them having is accommodating the burgeoning crude imports from Russia into the share of spot imports, as refiners may not have much elbow room in their term contracts, which account for around 60 per cent of purchases.”

According to Refinitiv assessments, China was the other big buyer of Russian crude oil in Asia in December, clocking in at a total of nearly 6.4 million tonnes, which includes pipeline and seaborne purchases. Russia was the third-largest supplier of crude oil to China for the month.

There was a dip in imports as compared to the start of the fourth quarter, when it purchased well over 7 million tonnes of Kremlin crude. The world’s second-largest economy purchased a total of 46.21 million tonnes of crude in December, according to Refinitiv assessments.

Ms Emma Li, a senior analyst at data intelligence firm Vortexa, said the lower import volumes of Russian crude could be linked to reduced purchase from state-oil enterprises (SOEs) in China.

“The drop was mainly because private Chinese refiners largely turned to Iranian crude in December. Chinese SOEs remain cautious in buying Russian crude via the seaborne market because they run global businesses that require US dollars and the use of the SWIFT system,” she said.

SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, making international trade flow smoothly.

Mr Henning Gloystein, director of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, said both India and China continue to underpin Russian energy purchases going forward this year, and it is very unlikely for either administration to hit the pause button on this lucrative trade.

“Neither are willing to cut imports over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Russia is reluctantly – and for lack of alternative major buyers - willing to sell to them under discounts, which are de facto the same as the G-7 enforced price cap.”

Dr Tatiana Mitrova, a research fellow from Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, said both China and India had purchased Russian oil well below the $60 price cap

“It’s extremely beneficial for them as they have not formally accepted the price cap, but they are in fact actively using it in commercial negotiations to point out to the Russian oil producers, that there are not so many customers in the market with appetite for Russian oil after the US, UK and EU embargo was introduced,” she said.

“These countries, as well as Turkey, by the way, follow a purely opportunistic line, they are not making any long-term strategic choices or commitments, but simply trying to derive as much benefit as possible from the current situation.”

The price cap and EU embargo will extend to Russian oil refined fuel exports such as diesel and fuel oil starting Feb 5. Mr Gloystein anticipates that this second tranche of sanctions could have a greater impact on markets.

“Europe still imports significant petroleum products from Russia, like diesel. Once that stops, Europe will have to turn to alternative suppliers to meet its demand,” he said.

“This is likely to have a similar effect that Europe has had on global LNG markets, effectively pricing out some emerging markets and causing potential shortages there.”