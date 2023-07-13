Indian IT giant Wipro spending $1.3 billion to train entire staff in AI

Wipro plans to train its 250,000 employees in artificial intelligence and integrate the technology into its product offerings. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
38 min ago

MUMBAI – Wipro, the Indian outsourcing provider, plans to spend US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) to train its 250,000 employees in artificial intelligence (AI) and integrate the technology into its product offerings.

The spending, over the next three years, also involves bringing 30,000 employees from its cloud, data analytics, consulting and engineering teams together to embed the technology into all internal operations and solutions offered to clients, Wipro said on Wednesday in a statement.

Companies globally are adopting the technology to stay relevant after OpenAI’s ChatGPT sent ripples across industries and helped democratise the capabilities of generative AI. India’s largest information technology company, Tata Consultancy Services, said it will train 25,000 engineers on the technology, while Happiest Minds Technologies is planning for its biggest hiring push ever on demand for custom AI bots.

“With the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead for all industries,” Wipro chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte said in the statement.

Wipro said it will also accelerate investments in cutting-edge start-ups, including setting up an accelerator programme for young firms specialising in generative AI. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
World job market on brink of ‘AI revolution’: OECD
Is AI stealing crypto’s limelight? S’pore tech start-ups weigh in

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top