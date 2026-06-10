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Indian gold falls below pre-duty-hike levels as overseas prices drop

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Domestic gold futures fell 1.93 per cent on June 10 to $2,000 per 10g, their lowest level since May 5.

Indian gold futures fell 1.93 per cent on June 10 to $2,000 per 10g, their lowest level since May 5.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MUMBAI – Indian gold prices dropped nearly 2 per cent on June 10 to their lowest since early May, falling below pre-duty-hike levels following a sharp decline in global bullion prices.

The price correction could boost gold demand in the world’s second-biggest consumer of the precious metal and lead to higher imports, dealers said.

Domestic gold futures fell 1.93 per cent on June 10 to 149,500 rupees (S$2,000) per 10g, their lowest level since May 5.

India in May raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent, as part of efforts to curb overseas purchases of the metals and ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

“Gold jewellery demand has been subdued in recent weeks. The correction in prices could encourage buyers to return,” said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

India’s sharp increase in gold import tariffs is fuelling a resurgence in smuggling that could exceed 100 tonnes in 2026, as soaring grey market margins allow smugglers to undercut banks and refiners of the precious metal, industry officials and bullion dealers said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.