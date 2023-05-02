Indian edtech giant Byju’s accused of forex violation, adding to other woes

BENGALURU – Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech start-up, was raided over the weekend by India’s financial crimes investigator and accused of foreign exchange violations, adding to other challenges such as charges of unethical marketing.

The company, founded in 2011, has also had to let go thousands of staff in a bid to rein in losses.

On April 29, India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), which investigates money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, conducted search and seizure actions in Bengaluru at two offices of Byju’s and the residence of its founder Byju Raveendran.

An ED statement said the company, India’s biggest edtech firm, received 280 billion rupees (S$4.6 billion) in foreign investment from 2011 to 2023, of which it remitted 97.54 billion rupees to other countries in the name of overseas investments.

The ED has not defined the wrongdoing, except to say that the company “has not prepared its financial statements since 2020-21 and has not got the accounts audited which is mandatory. Therefore, the genuineness of the figures provided by the company is being cross-examined from the banks”.

The agency added that the raid was conducted on the basis of “various complaints” it received from individuals. It noted that Mr Raveendran was summoned several times but remains “evasive and never appeared” before the ED.

A Byju’s spokesman said later that day that the ED action was a “routine inquiry”.

Adding that the company is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and ethics, the spokesman said it will ensure that the authorities have all the information they need, and that it is confident the matter will be resolved satisfactorily.

Mr Raveendran and his wife Divya Gokulnath founded Byju’s in 2011. The tutoring app offers lessons to students from fourth to twelfth grades, and also trains those taking competitive entrance exams for engineering, medical and management graduate programmes.

As of April 2023, the company claims to have over 150 million registered students.

In its lifetime, Byju’s has raised around US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion) in funding. As of June last year, it had spent over US$3 billion on acquiring smaller local edtech companies like WhiteHatJr, gradeup and Aakash.

Today, Byju’s is the world’s most valued start-up at US$22 billion, with investors including Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Sequoia Capital.

It is one of the Indian national cricket team’s most visible sponsors and counts football star Lionel Messi and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan among its brand ambassadors.

But the fast-growing edtech giant faces complex financial troubles, evident in the recent layoffs of thousands of employees and delayed filing of financial statements.