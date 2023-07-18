India’s Vistara prepares to merge staff into Air India

MUMBAI – India’s Vistara airline has begun making plans to merge its staff into Air India, as the country’s industrial Tata family combines the two carriers to rebuild its aviation empire and take on market leader IndiGo.

“The process of integration of the staff has started,” Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan told reporters in Mumbai on Monday. He expects regulatory clearances to be completed by April 2024, confirming an earlier report that Indian regulators have raised antitrust concerns.

Vistara, now co-owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will be folded into Air India under a deal announced in November, giving the Tatas more heft to go up against dominant budget carrier IndiGo.

Singapore Airlines will receive a 25.1 per cent stake in the combined entity in exchange for its interest in Vistara and a US$250 million (S$330 million) investment.

The Tatas founded Air India’s predecessor in the 1930s and took over the national flag-carrier again in 2022 after decades of decline. Since then, the country’s biggest industrial conglomerate has been rebuilding the company, making record plane orders alongside IndiGo.

Vistara and its shareholders have put together a team to discuss what should be the “end structure” of the integrated organisation, Mr Kannan said, declining to offer details due to restrictions in India’s competition law.

The airline is talking to pilots and cabin crew about the process of the merger and applying to competition authorities in Singapore.

India’s antitrust regulator has given out show-cause notices raising concerns about the merger, Mr Kannan said.

He contends that IndiGo’s control of 63 per cent of the domestic market is a bigger issue than a potential duopoly emerging from the consolidation.

Air India currently has 9.7 per cent of the market and Vistara has 8 per cent.

The combined airline will be named after Air India, while the Vistara brand will be scrapped, CEO Campbell Wilson has said.

Vistara, which will have a fleet of 70 aircraft by the time the merger is completed, plans to increase services to Europe over the next year and is looking to start flights to Bali.

The airline operates a fleet of 61 aircraft, including Airbus A320neo narrow-bodies and four larger Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. BLOOMBERG