SINGAPORE - Food-based entrepreneurs and start-ups are sprouting up all over Singapore as the demand for sustainable products and services goes into overdrive.

While this demand is underpinning the eco-food trend, the extended time people spent grounded in Singapore during the pandemic also prompted some to tackle environmental issues, said Ms Rosalind Bazany, head of environmental, social, governance (ESG) and impact at Antler, a Singapore-based venture capital firm.