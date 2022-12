SINGAPORE - In a landmark move by the English Court, a summary judgement that was granted in a cryptocurrency case had its order served for the first time via the airdropping of an NFT (non-fungible token).

An NFT - a digital asset on a blockchain with a unique identification code - was created with a link to a live website which contained the court order. The NFT was then deposited - or airdropped - on Sept 8 this year into a digital wallet accessible by the fraudsters.