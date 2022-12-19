In the future of work, smart offices designed for boomers to Gen Z

SINGAPORE – It is not exactly Code Red, but the dashboard is calling attention to Toilet D, Cubicle C.
The toilet paper is down to one-tenth, the floor is sopping, and a co-worker seems to have had an unspeakable turn, going by the ammonia reading.
SINGAPORE – It is not exactly Code Red, but the dashboard is calling attention to Toilet D, Cubicle C.
The toilet paper is down to one-tenth, the floor is sopping, and a co-worker seems to have had an unspeakable turn, going by the ammonia reading.
Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.