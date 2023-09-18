In India, HSBC pays for bankers’ nannies, Morgan Stanley covers cab rides for pregnant staff

MUMBAI – Across India, global financial firms are expanding maternity benefits to include perks rarely seen elsewhere, part of an effort to attract and retain female employees.

HSBC pays for bankers’ nannies in India for up to six years, while Morgan Stanley allows pregnant staff to expense taxi rides.

Overall, less than a quarter of adult women in India work, among the lowest rates in the world.

“We will never become a developed country without women’s participation,” said Mr Aditya Mittal, chief human resources officer of Citi India and South Asia.

The bank last week announced that new mums will now have the option to work from home for up to a year after their paid leave ends.

India already mandates a minimum 26 weeks of maternity leave at full pay – among the most in the Group of 20 economies, according to the World Bank’s Gender Data Portal – and employers with more than 50 employees must offer a creche, or daycare, on site or close by.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government also launched a job training programme for women in 2021, and in 2022 touted that adopting flexible hours could be a way to encourage women to work outside the home.

It offers a stark contrast with the United States, where there is no legal provision for paid leave at all.

There, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America both offer 16 weeks off for all new parents. Goldman Sachs Group gives mums and dads 20 weeks off.

Banks are hungry for talent in India. With US-China tensions growing, many global lenders are targeting the country, drawn by its fast-growing economy and burgeoning middle class. Deal-making has surged.

HSBC is recruiting wealth bankers for its re-established private banking unit, and Citigroup has identified India as one of its top markets for expansion.

Including talented women in the recruitment drive, and retaining those already working at the banks, means addressing the specific needs of female employees in the world’s most-populous country.

In addition to the required on-site daycare, HSBC provides female employees with a monthly childcare allowance of up to US$216 (S$294) to pay for a nanny to look after children up to the age of six.

The bank found that many of its employees wanted to keep their children home, and a nanny adds to the traditional extended family support systems that new parents typically rely on, said Ms Archana Chadha, head of human resources at HSBC India.

The London-based bank, with about 39,000 employees in India, also provides new mothers with flexible hours and postnatal career development.

“The idea is to provide support and make life easier for women when they come back to work,” she said in an interview in Mumbai.

At Morgan Stanley, pregnant employees in Mumbai and Bangalore can expense taxi rides to and from work in their last trimester, avoiding India’s notoriously overcrowded buses and trains.

“We found a lot of women used to leave in that phase simply because it is so difficult to travel in public transport in those months,” said Mr Rajat Mathur, Morgan Stanley head of human resources for India.

Morgan Stanley also provides a gradual return to work for women coming back from maternity leave, coaching for expectant and new parents, and mentoring.

It also offers new dads up to 16 weeks of leave, Mr Mathur said.

Indian law currently provides 15 days of paternity leave to government employees, but there are no mandatory minimums for the private sector.

Mr Mittal said Citigroup plans to expand its paternity leave benefits, “on a par with maternity leave” over the next year. BLOOMBERG