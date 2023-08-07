Sabana Reit unit holders vote to replace external manager with internal one; a first for S’pore Reits

SINGAPORE - In a surprise outcome and an unprecedented move, Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) unit holders voted on Monday in favour of ousting its existing external manager and replacing it with an internal one.

Up to now, all 42 Reits and trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange have had an external manager.

Removing the manager and appointing an internal management alternative were the two key resolutions put forward at a contentious extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Monday.

The EGM had been requisitioned by activist investor and unit holder Quarz Capital Asia on June 7.

Sabana Reit’s current manager is owned by its sponsor and largest unit holder ESR Capital, which holds a 20.6 per cent stake in the Reit.

An internal manager is generally owned by the Reit and its unit holders, while an external manager is owned by a third party, such as the Reit’s sponsor.

The vote to remove the manager was passed with 57.46 per cent in favour and 42.54 per cent against, while the second resolution to appoint an internal manager was approved by a 55.6 per cent majority, with 44.4 per cent in opposition.

A key unit holder, Swiss-based conglomerate Volare Group, voted in favour of the resolutions.

Quarz and other critics have argued that an internally managed Sabana Reit would more closely align the interests of the Reit with its investors and prevent serious conflicts of interest.

They point to, among other grievances, the manager’s attempt in 2020 to push through a merger with ESR-Reit (now ESR-Logos Reit) on “lowball” terms for Sabana Reit’s unit holders.

The manager had countered that internalising the management function is an uncertain and potentially expensive process that could destroy value for unit holders.

Sabana Reit may also end up in breach of its loan covenants, it said.

The EGM was held at New Tech Park in Lorong Chuan, a flagship Sabana Reit property, and lasted for just over an hour.

Employees of the Reit manager appeared shocked following the unexpected outcome of the meeting, but Quarz invited them to stay on and work for the new internal manager to build up the business together.

The outgoing manager – Sabana Real Estate Investment Management (SREIM) – is expected to continue its duties while an internalised management structure which does not currently exist is identified, established and then approved by unit holders.

This could take at least 12 months and involve at least two more EGMs, according to the Reit’s trustee in a July 21 statement.

The fees, costs and expenses of professional advisers will be reimbursed out of the trust’s assets.

SREIM has also warned that it cannot guarantee that it can retain its staff, while at least one executive has already resigned.