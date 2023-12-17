In central London, a big bet on a return to the office

LONDON – On a recent Monday afternoon, visitors emerging from the serenity of St Paul’s Cathedral in the heart of London could walk just a few steps north before being hit by a blast of noise: the near-deafening sounds of a giant hydraulic drill. A few steps farther, sparks flew overhead from another building site.

The City of London, Britain’s historic financial district, is awash with construction, the intensity of which is not expected to let up soon.

The City of London Corporation, the district’s governing body, has approved 10 new office towers, including one that will exceed the height of all others in the area, known locally as the Square Mile.

Altogether, more than 5 million sq ft of office space is under construction with another 5 million sq ft in the pipeline.

The plans, which will transform the district’s skyline, are a huge bet on the future of the workplace after two major shocks to the commercial real estate sector: the Brexit referendum, which sputtered development plans, and the pandemic lockdowns that left the city’s streets deserted.

The City’s office vacancy rate was 9.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2023, according to research from the real estate services firm JLL, notably higher than the long-term average of 5.7 per cent. But for new builds, the vacancy rate was just 1.4 per cent.

Developers face a “favourable environment” despite economic challenges, including inflation and high interest rates, said Mr Chris Valentine, head of the central London office agency at JLL.

“Much of the existing development pipeline in the City of London is already pre-let, under offer or in negotiation,” Mr Valentine said. He added that demand for “best in class” offices, with green credentials and the latest amenities, would continue into the second half of this decade.

The City of London Corporation is basing its growth estimates on a report it commissioned that found that an expected large increase in jobs in the district would support demand for office space, regardless of whether hybrid work remained the norm.

“There’s still capacity for more to be done,” said Mr Shravan Joshi, chairman of the corporation’s planning and transportation committee. By 2040, the City of London will need 13 million sq ft of additional office space, he added.

Despite the optimism, there are risks. Construction could lead to a glut of the older office buildings that companies will vacate. And there is always the threat that corporations will be drawn to other business districts, including Canary Wharf, 3.2km east.

Before the pandemic, about 540,000 workers commuted to the City. Now, more jobs are based in the district – about 617,000 – but fewer people go into the office.

The number of people entering and exiting London Underground stations in the Square Mile is, on average, about three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels.

The City of London Corporation is trying to entice workers and visitors back. This summer, the corporation started a website to promote the City’s art galleries, historical sites and other attractions.

Though the district is still widely occupied by financial and professional services companies, new buildings are designed to attract small and mid-sized tenants, particularly technology firms.

Officials are also encouraging developers to make space in the towers available for the public, inspired by the success of the sky garden at the top of the district’s “Walkie Talkie” building, which is said to resemble a walkie-talkie.

Another building, the tallest in the City, opened with a 58th-floor viewing gallery called Horizon 22, and one has also opened at the top of the new neighbouring tower.

Demand for sustainability is strong and four-fifths of the district’s buildings meet top standards, Mr Joshi said. Older buildings are struggling with occupancy and, in response, the corporation is loosening rules to convert them into venues for culture, higher education or hospitality. Still, the overall focus is clear. “Our basic policy is office first,” Mr Joshi said.

That stance was seemingly vindicated this summer by the news that HSBC would move its headquarters back to the Square Mile, more than two decades after the bank was lured away to Canary Wharf. About six months earlier, legal firm Clifford Chance had also said it would move to the City from Canary Wharf.

“These traditional firms from the City, like legal and banking, are looking back towards the Square Mile as their cultural home, their heritage home, where they first started from,” Mr Joshi said.