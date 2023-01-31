IMF sees Singapore growth slowing to 1.5% in 2023 as global headwinds offset China boost

SINGAPORE - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its 2023 growth forecasts for Singapore, along with its Asean neighbours, saying slowing global growth will outweigh the positive impact from China’s economic reopening.

Its chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said Singapore’s economy will grow by 1.5 per cent this year, slower than the 3.7 per cent growth achieved in 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday at a media conference held here to mark the release of the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), he said the forecast was lowered from a projection of 2.3 per cent made in October, in line with slower growth at most of Singapore’s major trading partners.

The IMF forecast falls within the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s prediction of a 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent growth this year for Singapore.

The IMF slightly raised its 2023 forecast for global growth to 2.9 per cent from the 2.7 per cent it projected in October, citing resilient consumers and the reopening of China’s economy for its more optimistic outlook. .

But while China’s economic growth will rebound to 5.2 per cent this year from just 3 per cent in 2022, other major trading partners of Singapore such as the United States and Europe will suffer slowing growth.

The US economy will grow at 1.4 per cent this year, down from 2 per cent in 2022. The Euro Area’s growth will come at 0.7 per cent, sliding from 3.5 per cent a year earlier, while the UK economy will shrink by 0.6 per cent.

Mr Gourinchas said: “What is really important for Singapore, and its true for many other Asian economies is the openness to trade. This is an economy which is going to be very influenced by what’s happening in terms of global activity.”

He said Singapore will also experience elevated inflation through 2023, partly because of the hike in the goods and services tax (GST), which will prompt the Monetary Authority of Singapore to keep financial conditions tight for longer.

According to the IMF, the Asean-5 - which comprise Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - will grow by 4.3 per cent. That compares to the region’s 5.2 per cent growth in 2022 and 3.8 per cent in 2021.

Mr Gourinchas said that while China’s economic rebound this year will help the region, Asean’s growth forecast was downgraded from an earlier estimate of 4.5 per cent because of slower growth in other major trading partners such as the US, the European Union and the United Kingdom.

While the IMF believes that growing trade tensions between the US and China will weigh down global growth in coming years, Singapore and other other Asean nations might actually benefit.

Mr Gourinchas said: “A number of businesses are rethinking where they might decide to locate their activities, in the context of what we call fragmentation risks.

“And that could be actually a benefit to a place like Singapore going forward as it could be an attractive place for foreign investors and and the location of activity compared to some other destinations.”