IMF lifts 2023 global growth forecast on China reopening, Europe resilience

SINGAPORE - Positive surprises including China’s abrupt reopening and more resilient than expected growth in Europe saw the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly raise its forecast for global economic growth this year.

Still, the drag from the war in Ukraine and the inflation-driven spike in interest rates will slow global growth to 2.9 per cent this year from an estimated 3.4 per cent in 2022.

But IMF’s latest forecast is slightly higher - 0.2 percentage point - than its prediction in October 2022.

It comes in the latest edition of IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO), issued on Tuesday at a media briefing in Singapore by its chief economist Mr Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

While the IMF predictions do not present a rosy picture for the global economy, it counters the oft repeated warnings of an impending global recession.

“Negative growth in global GDP (gross domestic product) or global GDP per capita - which often happens when there is a global recession - is not expected,” the WEO report said.

The global output will still be less than the 3.4 per cent expansion projected for 2022, and will come below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 per cent. The world economy grew by 6.2 per cent in 2021.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, speaking at the World Economic Forum earlier this month, had noted that the global outlook is not as bad as feared a couple of months ago.

“But less bad doesn’t quite yet mean good,” she said, asking policymakers and investors to be cautious.

In the WEO report, the US-based international lender of last resort said the rise in central bank interest rates to fight inflation will weigh down both output and demand growth, paving the way for a retreat in global inflation and trade.

The pace of increase in prices will ease to 6.6 per cent in 2023, from 8.8 per cent in 2022, but remain above pre-pandemic (2017–19) levels of about 3.5 per cent.

In 2023, slowing demand will cut growth in the volume of goods and services trade to 2.4 per cent, from 5.4 per cent a year earlier. This is despite an easing of pandemic-related supply bottlenecks, transport costs and input prices.

Said IMF: “On the upside, a stronger boost from pent-up demand in numerous economies or a faster fall in inflation are plausible.

“On the downside, severe health outcomes in China could hold back the recovery, Russia’s war in Ukraine could escalate, and tighter global financing conditions could worsen debt distress.”