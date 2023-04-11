Iconic Tupperware warns it could go out of business

NEW YORK - Kitchenware staple Tupperware is teetering on the brink of collapse, with its shares plunging nearly 50 per cent on Monday, the largest drop on record, to notch an all-time low.

Investors were spooked after the company said last Friday it had hired financial advisers “to help improve its capital structure and remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.”

Tupperware experienced a sizzling run-up during the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, with its share price soaring to US$37 as the lockdown boosted kitchenware sales. It has fallen on harder times since then, with the company blaming cash constraints caused by higher interest costs.

The 77-year-old brand has struggled to shake its staid image and attract younger shoppers in the face of new competition, while demand for home products has fallen.

Tupperware said it was working to find financing to stay in business, but that it wouldn’t have enough cash to fund operations if it failed to do so.

It is also working with Moelis & Co. and Kirkland & Ellis to explore options for its nearly US$700 million (S$933 million) in long-term debt.

And it’s looking at its real estate portfolio for opportunities to streamline the company and have more cash on hand. BLOOMBERG