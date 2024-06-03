IATA to set up sustainable aviation fuel registry as production set to triple in 2024

DUBAI - The International Air Transport Association (Iata) aims to launch a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) registry by the first quarter of 2025, to accelerate the take up of SAF by accounting for usage and reporting emissions reductions from it.

Announcing the registry on June 2 at the start of its three-day annual meeting in Dubai, Iata said the registry will ensure that the environmental attributes of SAF are properly recorded and transferred between parties. This will allow airlines and their customers to report emissions reductions accurately, aligning with reporting obligations and international standards, it added.

Iata said 17 airlines, one airline group, six national authorities, three original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and one fuel producer are supporting the effort to develop the registry, including the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Singapore Airlines.

The planned registry comes as the association said its projections for a tripling of SAF production in 2024 to 1.9 billion liters (1.5 million tonnes) are on track. This would account for 0.53 per cent of aviation’s fuel need in 2024, Iata said.

SAF is expected to account for up to 65 per cent of the total carbon mitigation needed to achieve net zero carbon emissions in air transportation by 2050.

“The SAF registry will help meet the critical needs of all stakeholders as part of the global effort to ramp up SAF production. Governments need a trusted system to track the quality and quantities of SAF used. SAF producers need to accurately account for what has been delivered and effectively decarbonized,” said Iata director-general Willie Walsh.

He noted that corporate customers must be able to transparently account for their Scope 3 emissions - or indirect emissions arising from a company’s supply chain - while airlines must have certainty that they can claim the environmental benefits of the SAF they purchased.

“The registry will help create a global SAF market by ensuring that airlines have access to SAF wherever it is produced, and that SAF producers have access to airlines regardless of their location,” he added.

Iata said the registry will help airlines meet regulations such as the carbon offsetting reduction scheme for international aviation, ensuring compliance with SAF mandates and providing transparency on emissions reductions to authorities. It will provide safeguards against double counting and double claiming, the association added.

Dr. Marie Owens Thomsen, Iata’s senior vice-president for sustainability and chief economist, told The Straits Times that the association is grateful to both SIA and CAAS for their support and help in developing the registry.

“Nobody has done this - decarbonize aviation and the market for SAF doesn’t really exist yet. ... It is very courageous of them to take these steps, and I am convinced that Singapore is a country where the results of the policies will be analysed and if they turn out to be not as good as hoped, change will occur,” she said.

“Creating this global SAF market is a work-in-progress, and different countries are trying different things. ... The oil and gas sector could be co-processing. They could try to adjust the product mix in refineries to make more sustainable aviation fuel. We need to de-prioritise diesel and up-prioritise SAF... and turn refineries into bio-refineries that produce more aviation fuel,” she added.

To achieve a 5 per cent reduction in carbon emissions for international aviation from SAF by 2030, around 27 per cent of all expected renewable fuel production capacity available in 2030 would need to be SAF. Currently, SAF accounts for just 3 per cent of all renewable fuel production.