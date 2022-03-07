'I was so thankful': Staff upskilling led to happy surprise for landscaping boss

Mr Edmund Toh braced for the worst when Singapore implemented its “circuit breaker” in 2020, forcing migrant workers to be confined to dormitories amid viral Covid-19 outbreaks.

“We were expecting business to come to a standstill. We thought things would be really bad,” says the executive director of local landscaping firm Toh Chin Leong Construction. His family owns the company.

Migrant workers comprise a significant portion of Toh Chin Leong’s approximately 500 staff. The rest of the employees are older Singaporeans aged 55 and above; the oldest is 78.

But something wonderful occurred.

Without being asked, the firm’s older local staff took on the daily maintenance work normally done by their younger foreign colleagues. With the help of automated tools, they kept clients’ sites clean, removing fallen leaves and stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

“I was surprised, impressed, and so thankful,” Mr Toh, 31, says, adding that the firm rewarded the workers. “That’s when I realised: all the mechanisation training we did over the past few years had come back to help us.”