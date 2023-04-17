I love feedback – as long as it is pleasing

SINGAPORE- Coach: Hi Bob, welcome. I have been assigned to work with you on getting feedback.

Bob: Yes, yes, sure. Although I don’t know what gives the board the idea that I need a coach. Let me state upfront that I am a feedback king, I love feedback, I am always asking my people what they think.

Coach: I guess the board does not get to see you much beyond the formal meetings. They would like to get a better feel of how you interact with the staff.

They also said that when they asked you how they could help, you said getting more staff to speak up would be good. So here I am.

My job is to see if you and I can work together to turn the experience, knowledge and insights of those thousands of employees you have out there – interacting with customers, making your products – into competitive strengths.

Beyond the day-to-day operations, how often do you talk to your employees about the business?

Bob: I talk to my senior managers Roy, Peter, Perry and Paul every day, you know. Mary and I do lunch every other day. She knows my wife, and her kids know mine. We take holidays together.

Coach: Are they the so-called Famous Five? I have been talking to your other colleagues. One of them drew an island of the six of you on it, the rest of them on the mainland, and speech bubbles filled with the words “bra bra bra” floating up and out of the island. This employee does have trouble with spelling but, no, he is not perverse.

Do these close colleagues of yours disagree with you sometimes?

Bob: Ugh... ugh, I know where you are going with this. I hired them. I am their teacher. Would you disagree with your teacher? Of course you won’t.

But I know how to reach out to other employees. I have an open-door policy, we have our biennial staff engagement survey, and I keep these over-staffed employee engagement units.

Let me highlight one example: Last month, I put out 20 recommendations for the new office that we are building for team members to give feedback.

Coach: Yes. But I heard that you sent a complaint to the manager of an employee who asked – why not move the executive offices from the windows so everyone could share the sunlight? You said this employee didn’t grasp one sliver of the plan that expert designers and the management team had taken months to make. I think you suggested that the employee was dim?

And is it true that an employee who dropped in to say hello at your office got ticked off by your assistant for not making an appointment?

Bob: Look, some of these young people have illusions about their ideas. Why do people stay long in this company? So they can have the corner office!

Take the management offices out, and the next thing that happens is the rank and file asking for common desks, common parking spaces, and their opinion to be minded on every new product we launch. Why don’t we make everyone a CEO? Let’s hear it from the guy who talks undies.

I also had lots of good comments about the redesign!