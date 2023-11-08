Hyundai unit to build plant in US to make first flying electric taxis

Hyundai Motor Group, the world’s third-biggest automaker by sales, plans to build a facility in the US where its air mobility division Supernal will make flying electric taxis intended to be used by commuters.

A prototype of the electric vertical take-off and landing craft will be shown at CES in Las Vegas in January, Supernal chief executive officer Shin Jaiwon said.

The eVTOL taxi will be capable of flying at 120 miles an hour (190 kmh) and have capacity for one pilot and four passengers. December 2024 is the target for a test flight, with ambitions to start commercial service four years later, Mr Shin said in an interview this week with Bloomberg News in Singapore.

“Considering all the battery technology and all the infrastructure and regulation to come along, it’s going to take some time,” he said.

Batteries are the biggest technical challenge for electric air mobility, accounting for up to 40 per cent of an eVTOL craft’s weight. “That’s really the killer,” Mr Shin said.

“From the operation side, we don’t have air traffic management systems to govern these vehicles,” he said. “Up until this point, even the foreseeable future, we don’t have man-made objects flying routinely below 500 meters.”

Next Steps

Washington, DC-based Supernal will submit an application to the US Federal Aviation Administration in the coming months to get the eVTOL certified. Given how young the industry is, companies and regulators need to collaborate to figure out the best paths forward, Mr Shin said.

“There’s nothing out there – no infrastructure, no policy, no regulation,” he said. “Since it’s so brand new, the FAA doesn’t have an established certification method.”

Hyundai already has a factory producing cars in Alabama, while affiliate Kia Corporation has a plant in Georgia. Mr Shin didn’t provide investment figures for the planned Supernal plant, or its size, potential location or other details.

Supernal joins an increasingly crowded field of companies trying to get eVTOL vehicles certified. EHang Holdings is a step ahead after receiving a certificate to begin trial aerial operations in China, while California-based Joby Aviation, with backers including Delta Air Lines and Toyota Motor Corporation also has approval from the FAA to test its flying taxis.

Racing to catch up, Supernal opened a new engineering headquarters in Irvine, California, in July and a new R&D facility in Fremont two months later. Its workforce has doubled from last year to nearly 600, with many coming from Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Tesla, according to Mr Shin.

“We’ll have to hire more because we’re going start the flight testing next year,” he said.