Husband-and-wife team transforms their small firm into a $132m regional powerhouse

Theirs is a story of a marriage made in heaven evolving into a partnership that prospered from a passion for growth and transformation.

When husband-and-wife team Tay Kiat Seng and Dewi Kwek founded water and wastewater treatment firm Memiontec with their savings in 1992, they swapped stable jobs in well-established companies in the industry for a small office in Balestier.

In the early years, they shared just one table, fax machine and telephone. He is Memiontec’s executive director and chief executive, and she is its managing director.

“We wanted to be entrepreneurs and liked the challenge of creating something of our own,” says Mr Tay, 60, who met Ms Kwek, 56, in 1988. They were working at the same company in Australia then.

Their leap of faith paid off. Over 30 years, the couple, who have two children together, built Memiontec into a regional powerhouse with about 240 employees and subsidiaries in Indonesia and China.

The company, which listed on the Singapore Exchange’s Catalist board in 2020, is worth $132 million. Last year it clinched its largest contract, worth $56.6 million, to install equipment for the Changi Water Reclamation Plant, and started its third expansion overseas, to Vietnam.

Along the way, it has diversified its business to add revenue streams, used different strategies to succeed in each market, and continued to learn from others to enhance its plans for the future.

Ms Kwek shares: “You have to be open to change and embrace transformation if you want to grow. We want to hit $500 million in market capitalisation by 2026 and expand Memiontec into a multinational corporation that flies the Singapore flag everywhere.”