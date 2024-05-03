Huawei secretly backs US research, awarding millions in prizes

WASHINGTON - Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecommunications giant blacklisted by the United States, is secretly funding cutting-edge research at American universities including Harvard through an independent Washington-based foundation.

Huawei is the sole funder of a research competition that has awarded millions of dollars since its inception in 2022 and attracted hundreds of proposals from scientists around the world, including those at top US universities that have banned their researchers from working with the company, according to documents and people familiar with the matter.

The competition is administered by the Optica Foundation, an arm of the nonprofit professional society Optica, whose members’ research on light underpins technologies such as communications, biomedical diagnostics and lasers.

The foundation “shall not be required to designate Huawei as the funding source or programme sponsor” of the competition and “the existence and content of this Agreement and the relationship between the Parties shall also be considered Confidential Information,” says a nonpublic document reviewed by Bloomberg.

The findings reveal one strategy Huawei is using to remain at the forefront of funding international research despite a web of US restrictions imposed over the past several years in response to concerns that its technology could be used by Beijing as a spy tool.

Applicants and university officials contacted by Bloomberg as well as one of the competition’s judges said they hadn’t known of Huawei’s role in funding the programme until they were asked by a reporter. A cross-section of applicants interviewed by Bloomberg said they believed the money came from the foundation and not a foreign entity.

There are 11 opportunities on the Optica Foundation website listing “Early Career Prizes & Fellowships.” All but the Huawei-funded competition - which awards US$1 million (S$1.35 million) per year, or twenty times the next most-lucrative annual cash prize on the site - list individual and corporate financial contributors.

A Huawei spokesman said the company and the Optica Foundation created the competition to support global research and promote academic communication. The spokesman said Huawei’s name was kept private to keep the contest from being seen as promotional and that there was no ill intent.

Liz Rogan, Optica’s chief executive officer, said in a statement that some foundation donors “prefer to remain anonymous, including US donors” and that “there is nothing unusual about this practice.”

Ms Rogan said the Huawei donation had been reviewed by outside legal counsel and won the approval of the foundation’s board. “We are completely transparent with the funding and support of the Foundation programs with the Optica Foundation Board, the Optica Board and staff,” she said.

The secretive effort in Washington stands in contrast with public initiatives by Huawei in several European countries. France and Germany, for example, are home to company-branded scientific hubs despite a European Commission recommendation that the company’s equipment be barred from member state networks over security risks.

Optica Foundation’s 2023 annual report acknowledges Huawei in a section listing “highest-level donors” who have given more than US$1 million since the organisation’s founding more than two decades ago. US tech giants Google and Meta Platforms are among those in the second-highest tier of donors who have given US$200,000 or more.

Fearful of losing funding from federal sources including the Pentagon and National Science Foundation because of security concerns, many US universities have told researchers in recent years to cut ties with Huawei. Schools have also beefed up policies requiring academics to disclose foreign funding.