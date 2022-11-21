HSBC hires former Citi head Ashmita Acharya to front wealth and personal banking business

SINGAPORE - HSBC Singapore has appointed Ashmita Acharya as its head of wealth and personal banking with effect from Jan 18, 2023.

Ms Acharya was most recently retail banking head for Singapore at Citibank, where she oversaw the wealth management and mortgage business growth rate. During her 20-year tenure with Citibank, she also led acquisition, segment proposition, client engagement and analytics for the bank’s businesses in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East as the Asia-Pacific head of retail segments.

In her new role at HSBC, Ms Acharya will oversee the bank’s retail banking, wealth management, insurance, asset management and global private banking services.

She will report to Wong Kee Joo, chief executive of HSBC Singapore, and Greg Hingston, chief executive of HSBC global insurance and partnerships. Hingston is also the interim head of wealth and personal banking for South Asia.

Said Mr Wong: “Ashmita’s extensive experience across retail and wealth strategy, client proposition, digital experience and product development will help to propel our wealth and personal banking strategy encompassing mass and emerging affluent and high net worth segments at a time when we have enormous ambitions to leverage Singapore’s position as a global wealth and sustainability hub for our clients in the region.” THE BUSINESS TIMES