HSBC acquires UK arm of stricken Silicon Valley Bank to protect depositors

LONDON - HSBC said on Monday it is acquiring the British subsidiary of stricken Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) for £1 (S$1.60), rescuing a key lender for technology start-ups in Britain.

“This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK,” HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The move comes after United States authorities moved to shore up deposits and stem any wider fallout from the sudden collapse of its parent, tech start-up lender Silicon Valley Bank.

SVB’s collapse threatened to have a significant impact on British technology companies, given the importance of the lender to some customers, and more than 250 British tech firm executives had warned that its failure posed an “existential threat” to the sector.

Canada’s banking regulator, meanwhile, seized control of SVB’s branch in Toronto on Sunday and said it would seek a legal order to wind up the operation. The branch in Canada mainly lends to corporate clients, and does not hold any commercial or retail deposits.

After the announcement was made, the Bank of England said Britain’s banking system was sound.

“No other UK banks are directly, materially affected by these actions, or by the resolution of SVB UK’s US parent bank. The wider UK banking system remains safe, sound, and well capitalised.”

SVB UK is ringfenced from the US group, and HSBC said the assets and liabilities of the parent company were excluded from the transaction.

The deal brings to an end frantic talks between the government, regulators, and prospective buyers for the UK business over the weekend.

As of March 10, Silicon Valley Bank UK had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £6.7 billion, HSBC said.

SVB UK’s tangible equity is expected to be around £4 billion pounds, HSBC said. The transaction completes immediately, the bank added.

Unlike the US, Britain has not announced broader liquidity measures for the banking system. REUTERS