HSA clinches pro-enterprise award for its work during pandemic

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) not only adapted regulations swiftly to allow Singapore prompt access to essential products like test kits and vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also swiftly licensed 26 local mask-manufacturing facilities to ensure supply for the local population and other countries.

For its efforts, HSA received the gold Pro-Enterprise Initiative Award yesterday at the Pro-Enterprise Panel-Singapore Business Federation Awards ceremony held in a hybrid format at the Lifelong Learning Institute.

The Initiative Award is given to teams or individuals in government agencies that initiate pro-enterprise changes which help businesses improve service delivery and reduce compliance costs.

HSA was one of the 21 awardees recognised for their contributions towards strengthening Singapore's pro-enterprise environment. The winners consisted of individuals, businesses, trade associations and chambers, and public sector agencies.

The Pro-Enterprise Panel is a private-public panel which aims to provide solutions to the regulatory issues that businesses face.

"Regulators play an important role in driving change by keeping track of emerging trends and facilitating and supporting businesses which want to launch new and innovative products, or just to improve their business processes," said the event's guest of honour, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who spoke at the ceremony.

HSA facilitated the quick entry and local development of Covid-19 medical products and the supply of essential medicines like vaccines.

Said HSA chief executive Mimi Choong: "I am immensely proud of my officers' commitment, dedication and professionalism in developing innovative regulatory initiatives and working closely with our industry stakeholders to secure timely access to critical medicines, vaccines and medical devices for our population during the pandemic."

The Singapore Food Authority (SFA) was one of two recipients of the Pro-Enterprise Disruptor Award, which recognises government agencies that have identified emerging industries with growth potential and implemented initiatives to promote their growth.

The SFA was recognised for its regulatory framework for novel foods, which facilitates innovation by researchers and food producers while ensuring the products are safe. This framework led to Singapore being the first country in the world to approve cultured meat last year.

Mr Gan said: "Regulations and processes are put in place to protect us, to ensure high standards of safety and quality. By working together, we can ensure that these regulations are not roadblocks, but checkpoints that we use to ensure that products meet our high standards before we introduce them to our Singapore market and beyond."