How will salaries grow in 2024?

Mr Rahul Chawla, partner and head of talent solutions for South-East Asia at professional services firm Aon and ST's Tay Hong Yi (right) - talk local and regional salary trends for 2024. ST PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Tay Hong Yi
Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, The Straits Times’ Career Talk podcast helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.

One source of both cheer and uncertainty in this festive period is talk of performance appraisals, promotions and pay raises.

To find out more about salary trends in 2024, host Tay Hong Yi speaks to Mr Rahul Chawla, partner and head of talent solutions for South-East Asia at professional services firm Aon.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:43 What are the salary trends in 2023 and 2024 generally?

3:39 Why is Singapore’s projected gain lower than elsewhere in the region?

5:36 Which are the sectors likely to be top gainers in 2024?

12:42 What are the roles with increases that will likely outrun inflation?

15:50 Advice for talent whose pay increases didn’t outrun inflation in 2023

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

