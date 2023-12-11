How will salaries grow in 2024?

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, The Straits Times’ Career Talk podcast helps you take charge of your own career and make your ambition pay off.
One source of both cheer and uncertainty in this festive period is talk of performance appraisals, promotions and pay raises.
To find out more about salary trends in 2024, host Tay Hong Yi speaks to Mr Rahul Chawla, partner and head of talent solutions for South-East Asia at professional services firm Aon.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:43 What are the salary trends in 2023 and 2024 generally?
3:39 Why is Singapore’s projected gain lower than elsewhere in the region?
5:36 Which are the sectors likely to be top gainers in 2024?
12:42 What are the roles with increases that will likely outrun inflation?
15:50 Advice for talent whose pay increases didn’t outrun inflation in 2023
Read more: https://str.sg/if6N
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
---
---
