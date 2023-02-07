How will Budget 2023 address rising costs, an ageing society and challenging global outlook?

SINGAPORE – Given that Budget 2023 falls on Valentine’s Day, Singaporeans could be forgiven for hoping for some love from the Government as they wrestle with the impact of rising prices, increasing healthcare needs, widening wealth gap and greater uncertainty in an age of rapid digitalisation.

After three consecutive generous Budgets, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will have to craft a post-pandemic Budget for an economic environment where the only certainty seems to be elevated costs and global economic uncertainty.