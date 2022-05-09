How to invest responsibly while achieving potential good returns

Investors have long relied on financial metrics such as price-to-earnings ratios, and profit and loss indicators in their hunt for the next successful investment. However, many are now adding a non-financial consideration when making their investment decisions: Are my investments doing good for the world?

This approach of responsible or sustainable investing took off in recent years as the Covid-19 pandemic showed that financial analysis alone was insufficient in predicting events that could dampen economic activity and rattle markets.

Globally, sustainable investments reached US$35.3 trillion1 (S$48.1 trillion) at the start of 2020, according to the latest data by the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance. This represents a 15 per cent increase from two years before and makes up 35.9 per cent of total assets under management, according to the data.

