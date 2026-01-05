Headstart On Record Podcast
How to invest in 2026
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a headstart in your personal finance and career with The Straits Times.
2025 has been a turbulent year, and 2026 will also be marked by uncertainty.
So amid such global turmoil, what should we invest in?
In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at how to grow your money in 2026.
Her guests are Gen Z investor Kass Phai, who is also a family wealth consultant at Unicorn, and veteran market watcher Ven Sreenivasan.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:26 Where are the markets going in 2026?
7:00 Should we still buy tech stocks?
10:37 Risk vs volatility
16:00 Other sectors to invest in
22:00 Should we invest in the SGX?
29:00 Other investment assets to hold
Host: Sue-Ann Tan ()
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim
Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow
---
---
