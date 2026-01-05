Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

Tech stocks still shine, but beware the bubble.

2025 has been a turbulent year, and 2026 will also be marked by uncertainty.

So amid such global turmoil, what should we invest in?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at how to grow your money in 2026.

Her guests are Gen Z investor Kass Phai, who is also a family wealth consultant at Unicorn, and veteran market watcher Ven Sreenivasan.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:26 Where are the markets going in 2026?

7:00 Should we still buy tech stocks?

10:37 Risk vs volatility

16:00 Other sectors to invest in

22:00 Should we invest in the SGX?

29:00 Other investment assets to hold

Host: Sue-Ann Tan ( suetan@sph.com.sg )

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

