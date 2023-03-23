How this S’pore SME grew from a two-man firm to earning $95m revenue annually

For its next stage of growth, the company plans to focus on acquisitions and partnerships to quickly broaden its customer base and unlock new markets. Such diversification would enable it to minimise the risks of relying on a single sector, and capitalise on opportunities in different industries, says Mr Bryan Toy. “This will make our business stronger holistically,” he adds.

It is also considering setting up sales offices or manufacturing plants overseas. “We already make about 70 to 80 per cent of our revenue from products that are exported regionally, and to the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil and other markets. This could be another way for us to accelerate our growth.”

Shifting gears for growth

When AME International executive director Bryan Toy joined Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) year-long Enterprise Leadership for Transformation (ELT) programme in 2021, a consultant advised him to explore mergers and acquisitions to speed up the company’s growth.

Mr Toy shares: “We went through AME’s history and plans for the future, and (the consultant) noted that we had invested substantially in machinery.

“If we could acquire firms to boost our capabilities and expand into other markets, that would strengthen our company for the future. We were already considering this, and (the consultant) reaffirmed that we are moving in the right direction.”

The ELT programme helps small- and medium-sized enterprises’ (SMEs) leaders develop business growth plans to take their firms to the next level.

Participants attend a practical and modular executive learning course, and 40 hours of one-on-one coaching with consultants and industry experts to craft a plan catered to their firm’s needs and challenges.

After the ELT business coaching sessions last year, AME bought the Singapore-based AT&S group of companies, further diversifying its portfolio. AT&S distributes a wide range of products for different industries such as anchors, wire ropes, lifting and safety equipment.

With the acquisition, AME doubled its revenue from about $40 million in 2021 to $95 million last year.

Mr Toy believes that targeted purchases, together with an ongoing digitalisation programme, will put AME on a sounder footing for decades to come. He urges other firms, especially SMEs, to set aside time and resources to explore longer-term plans.

He says: “Many of us concentrate on improving the day-to-day operations, and rightly so, but we also need to take a step back sometimes and think about how we are going to grow the firm, and maintain or expand our competitive advantage.”