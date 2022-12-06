How technology is actually making employees happier at S'pore companies

As the world barrels ever-deeper into the digital era, how can businesses transform their operations with modern technologies and train staff to wield them to great effect?

Enterprises can seek guidance from refreshed Industry Transformation Maps, rolled out by Singapore's Future Economy Council. The maps help firms across 23 sectors to equip employees with skills for greater value creation.

Two companies that have pioneered the use of new technologies in their fields have reaped significant dividends.

A fresh approach to grocery operations

Can a new checkout counter be the deciding factor as to whether an employee quits or stays?

Yes, going by supermarket chain Sheng Siong’s experience with its “hybrid self-checkout” system, where cashiers scan and pack groceries while shoppers pay by using a digital interface.

Such terminals are common today, but Sheng Siong was Singapore’s first supermarket to introduce them in 2016.

“Last time, it was challenging as we had to count money, and there was a lot of it,” says cashier Mdm Rosnani Mohd Yunos, 57, a Sheng Siong cashier who previously worked at another supermarket brand. “If we miscount (the amount), then we’re finished.”

But with the introduction of hybrid checkout, some Sheng Siong cashiers who wanted to resign chose to stay. No longer would they suffer the stress of being held accountable for the day’s takings.

“Once they didn’t have to handle money, they were happy and willing to do the job,” says chief cashier Mdm Goh Siew Hwa, 55, who oversees a team of six at the chain’s Fajar Road outlet.

“It took about three days, but after getting used to the new system, work is fast and easy,” she adds, citing how prices of produce are weighed and calculated automatically. “Serving a customer takes half the time it used to.”