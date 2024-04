SINGAPORE – Gold has kept smashing price records in March and April 2024 as tensions in the Middle East unnerved investors who piled into safe haven assets for safety.

After hitting a record high of US$2,078.40 per ounce on Dec 28, 2023, the precious metal continued its strong run, marking a series of record highs in March and April, to hit US$2,401.50 per ounce on April 12, 2024.