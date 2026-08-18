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How OCBC is using data analytics to speed up and improve customer service

OCBC set up a regional service analytics team in 2024 to use data to tackle recurring customer issues – a move that Dennis Lee, the bank’s head of group service channels and transformation, says has helped reduce the volume of calls.

SINGAPORE – OCBC Bank customers are getting faster responses and an improved experience, as the bank leverages data analytics to enhance its service.

In 2023, just over half of the customers – 52 per cent – calling OCBC were able to reach a service staff member within 60 seconds. By 2025, that figure had increased to 80 per cent.

To support this effort, the bank set up a regional service analytics team in 2024 to use data to proactively identify and address recurring customer issues.

Common problems include customers unable to use their new credit cards because they had forgotten to activate them, and elderly customers failing to complete purchases because they were still using their old cards, having forgotten their new ones.

Customers travelling abroad also tend to forget to unlock their cards for overseas spending in advance.

When OCBC detects that customers have encountered any of the common issues, it immediately sends them a push notification or SMS explaining what has happened and how they can resolve the issue themselves, such as by directing them to the bank’s app. This helps them resume their transactions quickly without needing to call the bank.

Dennis Lee, OCBC head of group service channels and transformation, said: “We were actually able to reduce quite a significant volume of calls.”

This is in line with the bank’s “next frontier” strategy to harness artificial intelligence, digital technology and data (ADD) to drive customer centricity.

“It is about using ADD to be more predictive in our play – moving from being reactive in resolution towards more proactive prevention,” said Lee.

Other initiatives include a generative AI-powered dashboard to detect patterns and repeated issues faced by customers, enabling issues to be resolved faster and tackled at scale.

Since July, OCBC has been using generative AI to trawl through millions of call minutes to identify moments that “wow” the customer, and conversely, to flag poor-quality calls.

By identifying best practices and poor-quality calls early, supervisors will be able to intervene swiftly to resolve issues and provide targeted coaching to frontline teams.

OCBC has also made it easier for customers who are abroad and want to reach the bank but fear incurring overseas call charges. It rolled out an in-app call feature in 2025 that allows customers who are travelling abroad to reach its contact centre without incurring international direct dialling (IDD) charges. Their identity is verified when they log in through the bank’s app.

The feature was introduced after internal data showed that 92 per cent of customers who had card transaction issues overseas were not calling the bank due to IDD charges and a longer verification process.

OCBC has been progressively rolling out the feature, which will be available to all customers by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Another focus is equipping its customer service workforce to use AI tools in their daily work, without losing the human touch.

OCBC also follows up with customers who give one- or two-star ratings to understand why they are dissatisfied. If the feedback points to a systemic issue, it is escalated to the relevant product or channel owner for further investigation and resolution.

“For every new initiative or service that we roll out, we aim to achieve zero complaints,” said Lee.