How local talent is taking on global sustainability challenges

How can internationalisation help local businesses grow faster – and help them develop their people holistically?
The answer lies in the Industry Transformation Maps. The refreshed maps – developed by Singapore’s Future Economy Council – cut across sectors but share one common goal: To enable homegrown companies and employees to stay resilient and seize opportunities.
Two Singapore-based firms that are navigating the fast-changing fields of sustainable technology share their winning strategy.
Making waves in the water industry
Water covers about 70 per cent of our planet. Yet, over two billion people have limited access to clean drinking water, reported the World Health Organisation and Unicef in 2021.
“There is a growing divide between those who have (access to clean water), and those who don’t,” observes Mr Marcus Lim, 51, co-founder and chief executive of Ecosoftt (which stands for Eco Solutions for Tomorrow Today).
The homegrown firm, founded in 2012, aims to bridge that gap. Ecosoftt offers water technologies like wastewater treatment and recycling for buildings, industries and homes.
It has received over 20 international awards, including the Most Valuable Technology Award at the Singapore International Water Week TechXchange 2022.
Pledge for global impact
Since Day One of its operations, the company has focused on creating positive impact and internationalisation, says Mr Lim.
Beyond multinational clients like healthcare giant Roche and F&B company Yeo Hiap Seng, Ecosoftt has worked with villages and cities in India to provide access to clean water.
In 2014, it helped to clean up the Narmada River, which flows through the town of Omkareshwar in Central India. Parts of the river were polluted because there were no sewer networks, says Mr Lim.
Ecosoftt installed decentralised wastewater treatment plants along the river, with a total capacity of up to 2.5 million litres per day.
To date, it has completed close to 100 projects in eight countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Chile.
Going global allows the firm to better “configure our value chain”, says Mr Lim. “Internationalisation is more than just importing or exporting a product. We tap on the comparative advantages of each country. Everyone has a role to play."
This includes knowledge sharing with global partners. Ecosoftt acquired one of its earliest technologies from the University of Chile. It was used in parts of Chile that had no municipal wastewater treatment solutions.
Ecosoftt adapted and combined the technology with its own solutions for use in urban environments. The firm test-bedded the solution at one of JTC Corporation’s eco-business parks, CleanTech park, and shared its knowledge with its Chilean partners.
Hands-on approach to training
Developing its 30-strong workforce through training and courses is also key.
Dr Ramakrishna Mallampati, 36, Ecosoftt’s senior manager in design and innovation, for example, recently completed Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programme for Clean and Renewable Energy Professionals, and a course in sustainable energy management.
Technical knowledge of energy efficiency can help the firm develop energy- and water-efficient processes, says Dr Ramakrishna.
Ecosoftt staff are also exposed to various aspects of the business. For example, management associate Chia Jia Ling’s scope of work covers project management, design and business development.
“A lot of my training and development also comes from my day-to-day job because I get to learn from my colleagues,” says Ms Chia, 26.
“It has benefited me and helped me discover other interests, such as wanting to learn about the control system in the wastewater treatment plants used to automate processes.”
Priming for a sustainable, clean energy transition
Amid a climate emergency and concerns over energy security, Spanish renewable energy firm EDP Renewables (EDPR) is looking to anchor its position as a global energy player with Asia-Pacific as one of three regional platforms.
There is “enormous potential” in the region for growth, says executive chairman of EDPR Sunseap and chief operating officer of EDPR Asia-Pacific Pedro Vasconcelos, 40.
He says: “Asia can benefit from our track record in other markets and regions and the learnings from regulation evolution, which can enable it to accelerate further.”
Headquartered in Singapore, EDPR Sunseap works on solar power and onshore wind projects across Asia-Pacific. It operates in nine markets, including China, Japan and Vietnam.
The firm is expected to pump $10 billion in new investment by 2030, and grow its workforce of over 500 staff in the region.
EDPR Sunseap’s priority in Singapore is to maximise the country’s energy resources. It has installed solar panels across the rooftops of more than 3,000 Housing Board flats and commercial properties.
On how Singapore can accelerate towards cleaner energy, Mr Vasconcelos says: “We need to keep deploying as many solar panels as we can, and also ensure that we do not destabilise the grid with all this solar energy.”
Solar power, which is not always available as it relies on the weather, can lead to imbalances between the electricity demand and supply. Such fluctuations can affect the reliability of the power grid.
To this end, EDPR Sunseap is working with the Energy Market Authority to enhance the reliability of power grids with energy storage systems.
As part of its global approach, the firm offers solar power purchase agreements and systems to clients’ sites, regardless of which country they are in.
Instead of dealing with 20 different teams across countries, there is one single point of contact to deploy the solution simultaneously, says Ms Wong Ee Hong, 46, EDPR Sunseap vice-president, global and key accounts.
Tapping global network
The company says it approaches training with a “global developmental mindset”.
Besides mandatory training, self-learning is encouraged. It has an online portal with over 11,000 courses, comprising core content from technical competency in renewables to other supporting content like ethics, compliance and cybersecurity.
The company also encourages learning through interaction and collaboration, with “global communities” that trade their knowledge and experiences.
This includes teams from finance, environment, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability, and innovation.
Attending online classes gave Ms Wong the chance to be familiar with other departments on a deeper level, she says. “If you have a question in this part of the world, you can ‘ping’ someone in another country.”
She finds fulfilment in being part of a company with global reach, and helping corporates do their part for climate action.
“Your influence in helping a company is not just within Singapore anymore; You’re talking to clients in the US, Europe, and helping them with their sites worldwide.”
This concludes a six-part series titled "Transforming today for tomorrow’s challenges" in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry