How local talent is taking on global sustainability challenges

How can internationalisation help local businesses grow faster – and help them develop their people holistically?

The answer lies in the Industry Transformation Maps. The refreshed maps – developed by Singapore’s Future Economy Council – cut across sectors but share one common goal: To enable homegrown companies and employees to stay resilient and seize opportunities.

Two Singapore-based firms that are navigating the fast-changing fields of sustainable technology share their winning strategy.

Making waves in the water industry

Water covers about 70 per cent of our planet. Yet, over two billion people have limited access to clean drinking water, reported the World Health Organisation and Unicef in 2021.

“There is a growing divide between those who have (access to clean water), and those who don’t,” observes Mr Marcus Lim, 51, co-founder and chief executive of Ecosoftt (which stands for Eco Solutions for Tomorrow Today).

The homegrown firm, founded in 2012, aims to bridge that gap. Ecosoftt offers water technologies like wastewater treatment and recycling for buildings, industries and homes.

It has received over 20 international awards, including the Most Valuable Technology Award at the Singapore International Water Week TechXchange 2022.