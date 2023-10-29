How great is Japan’s reliance on the Middle East for energy?

TOKYO – The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has renewed worries in energy-poor Japan over its heavy reliance on the Middle East for oil and gas, and the US ally has struck a careful diplomatic tone over the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Below are key facts about Japan’s dependency on Middle Eastern energy:

Concentrated crude source

Japan, the world’s fourth-largest oil buyer, imports 95 per cent of its crude from the Middle East, a concentration that has grown sharply in recent decades and is unique among major oil importers.

Of the 2.75 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) that Japan imported in August, Saudi Arabia (1.14 million bpd) and the United Arab Emirates (1.12 million bpd) were the biggest suppliers, with Kuwait accounting for 200,000 bpd.

The United States is the world’s biggest oil producer but a small supplier to Japan, delivering 42,000 bpd in August.

At the time of the Arab oil embargo of 1973, Japan imported 77 per cent of its oil from the Gulf countries. That event triggered domestic inflation and a drop in production of goods.

Dependence on Middle East crude increased after Japan’s key refiners stopped importing Russian oil soon after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, though some refiners had still imported Russian oil intermittently until February 2023.

Before the Ukraine war, Japan imported some 100,000 bpd from Russia – or 4 per cent of its needs.

Japan is the world’s second-largest importer after China of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is used to generate electricity and provide city gas, and its supply portfolio is more balanced.

About 40 per cent of the 5.7 million tonnes of LNG imported by Japan in August came from Australia, while 12 per cent came from three countries – Qatar, Oman and the UAE.

What are Japan’s alternatives?

Japan has limited options to reduce its dependency on Middle Eastern supplies, at least for crude oil.

It could seek more supply from the US, or seek permission from the Group of Seven nations, of which it is a member, to buy Russian crude above the US$60 price cap set by the group after Moscow’s Ukraine invasion.

Oil supplies to Japan from Russia’s Sakhalin-2 project are currently exempt from the cap.

Japan could also look to buy oil on the spot market, although available supply would tighten sharply for all such buyers if Middle Eastern shipments were disrupted.

In the event of a short-term supply disruption, Japan could tap its vast reserves, which totalled 480 million barrels at the end of August, or 236 days’ worth, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (Meti).

LNG inventories held by major Japanese power companies, a key indicator of stock levels, were at 2.23 million tonnes as at Oct 22, above a five-year average of 2.01 million tonnes for end-October, Meti data shows.