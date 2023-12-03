How fast, cheap fashion is polluting the planet

NEW YORK – The business model known as fast fashion has proved wildly successful.

Apparel makers churn out new styles on an ever-shorter cycle, offering them at prices so low – like US$5 (S$6.70) for a shirt or US$20 for jeans – that consumers buy more and more items, sometimes getting only a few wears out of them.

But there is a dark side: the boom in the production of garments has increased carbon emissions and other ecological harms, as well as generated enormous clothing waste.

Some consumers say they would prefer to buy clothing made with less injury to the environment, and brands in the US$1.5 trillion fashion industry are starting to commit to producing so-called sustainable fashion. Even so, fast fashion continues to grow unabated.

How does clothing harm the environment?

In China and developing nations, where most garments are produced, energy is often generated from dirty fuels such as coal. Frequently, each step of the assembly process occurs in a different country, adding to emissions from transportation.

All told, textile production, dominated by apparel, generates as much as 8 per cent of global carbon emissions, according to the United Nations, exceeding the impact of maritime shipping and international flights combined.

Polyester and cotton make up 85 per cent of all clothing material, and both are rough on the planet in added ways.

Most polyester is made from crude oil. Chemical dyes are often added to the fabric, which can contaminate groundwater. When polyester and nylon clothes are washed, they shed particles that contaminate sewage.

Cotton is thirsty: the production of a single T-shirt requires enough water to sustain a person for three years.

What’s the issue with clothing waste?

In the last two decades, clothing production roughly doubled, whereas the global population increased by about 30 per cent. That means people are buying more garments and using them for shorter periods.

More clothes than ever are being discarded, both by consumers and by fast-fashion sellers, which often ditch unsold merchandise to make room for new designs.

Most used clothing is not collected for recycling or reuse, leaving much of it to be sent to landfills or incinerated, which releases carbon.

Because clothes are dyed and chemically treated, they account for an estimated 22 per cent of hazardous waste globally.