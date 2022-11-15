How Elon Musk scored a $75b pay package at Tesla that’s now under fire

SILICON VALLEY, California – A Silicon Valley venture capitalist who served on Tesla’s board testified that the largest executive-pay package in US corporate history was necessary to keep Elon Musk “engaged” in the electric carmaker he founded.

Taking the stand on Monday as the first witness in a trial over the propriety of paying Mr Musk some US$55 billion (S$75 billion), Ira Ehrenpreis said the Tesla board recognised in 2017 that the chief executive officer was a “serial entrepreneur” and wanted to make sure he didn’t leave the company to pursue other interests.

“We wanted Elon to be at the head of Tesla for a long time,” Mr Ehrenpreis testified.

Mr Ehrenpreis’s testimony aimed to establish that it was the board rather than Mr Musk that determined the compensation deal.

It underscored a continuing concern about the Tesla CEO.

Since he recently completed his controversial US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Mr Musk has plunged the social-media platform into chaos and a threat of bankruptcy with a series of policy, product and personnel upheavals and an exodus of advertisers.

Amid all of that, Mr Musk is expected to take the stand himself this week in Delaware Chancery Court.

The trial stems from a shareholder’s suit that claims Tesla’s board failed to exercise independence from Mr Musk as it drew up a new pay package for its charismatic CEO.

If Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick sides with the shareholder – a long shot – she could order Mr Musk to pay back some or all of the stock awards to Tesla.

Judge McCormick is the same judge who presided over a showdown between Mr Musk and Twitter in recent months when he was trying to back out of the buyout – before he capitulated and agreed to honour his original offer.

‘All for Elon’

Mr Musk has acknowledged he had little to fear from the Tesla board’s review of his pay proposal, according to court filings. “Me negotiating against myself” is how he described the process of tweaking the pay package’s details in a pre-trial deposition.

During the cross-examination of Mr Ehrenpreis, a lawyer for the shareholder raised a March 2018 email Mr Musk sent to the company’s then-Chief Legal Officer Todd Maron in which the CEO warned that, if a particular institutional investor voted against the package, they would be told they “weren’t welcome” at Tesla anymore.

Mr Ehrenpreis, who was copied on the email, testified that he didn’t think it was threat against all major shareholders, and said he didn’t know why Mr Musk got worked up about that one investor.

It’s not clear if Mr Musk ever directly communicated his warning to the investor.

Mr Maron, who took the stand after Mr Ehrenpreis, wasn’t asked about it on Monday.

Mr Ehrenpreis said the board discussed Mr Musk’s compensation with 10 of the company’s largest institutional investors, who all agreed on the need to keep Mr Musk at Tesla.

Representatives of Fidelity Investments said they were “all for Elon making a bunch of money” when Tesla made leaps in value, Mr Ehrenpreis recalled.