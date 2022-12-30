How Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and world’s 500 richest billionaires lost $1.88 trillion in 2022

NEW YORK – For the vast majority of the world’s wealthiest people, 2022 was a year to forget.

It’s not just the money that was lost, though it was staggering – almost US$1.4 trillion (S$1.88 trillion) was wiped from the fortunes of the richest 500 alone, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Plenty of the pain, it turns out, was self-inflicted: The alleged fraud by onetime crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried; the devastating war waged by Russia on Ukraine that spurred crippling sanctions on its business titans; and, of course, the antics of Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter who’s worth US$138 billion less than he was on Jan 1.

Combined with a backdrop of widespread inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes, the year was a dramatic comedown for a group of billionaires whose fortunes swelled to unfathomable heights in the Covid era of easy money. In most cases, the bigger the rise, the more dramatic the fall: Musk, Jeff Bezos, Zhao Changpeng and Mark Zuckerberg alone saw some US$392 billion erased from their cumulative net worth.

It wasn’t all bad news for the billionaire class, though. India’s Gautam Adani surpassed Bill Gates and Warren Buffett on the wealth index, while some of the world’s richest families, like the Kochs and the Mars clan, also added to their fortunes.

Here’s a month-by-month review of the data and stories that defined a tumultuous year for billionaires.

January: Warning shots

Musk, the world’s richest person at the time, loses US$25.8 billion on Jan 27 after Tesla warns about supply challenges. It’s the fourth-steepest one-day fall in the history of the Bloomberg wealth index and foreshadows a rocky year ahead for Musk, both personally and financially.

February: Oligarch wealth obliterated

Russia’s richest people collectively lose US$46.6 billion on Feb 24, the day Vladimir Putin orders his army to invade Ukraine. In short order, authorities in the European Union, UK and US target Russia’s “oligarchs” and their companies with sanctions that make it next-to-impossible for the business tycoons to keep control of their assets in the West. Superyachts are grounded, London’s ultra-luxury property market braces for a slowdown and Roman Abramovich announces he’s selling Chelsea FC of the Premier League. The wealthiest Russians go on to lose another US$47 billion over the course of 2022 as the war grinds on.

March: China’s fortunes crushed

China’s markets go from bad to worse, erasing US$64.6 billion from the fortunes of the country’s wealthiest people on March 14. They lose another US$164 billion in 2022 as strenuous Covid-containment efforts, a buckling property market, heightened scrutiny of the tech industry and trade tensions with the United States drag on the world’s second-largest economy. That, combined with President Xi Jinping’s populist rhetoric, has more affluent Chinese plotting to get themselves - and their money - out of the country.

April: Musk’s Twitter gambit

Soon after revealing a 9.1 per cent stake in Twitter, Musk offers to buy the company outright on April 14 at a US$44 billion valuation. It’s a steep price, even for him. To finance the deal, he initially plans to borrow billions, leverage more of his Tesla shares and pony up US$21 billion in cash, which analysts correctly predict will require offloading Tesla stock. Markets deteriorate in the coming months and Musk tries to devise an escape route, kicking off a months-long legal wrangle with Twitter. By the time the deal is completed in October, Musk’s net worth is US$39 billion lower than when he made his initial offer.