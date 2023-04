Perhaps if she weren’t from Shandong, where, by her account, women tend to defer to their menfolk, Ms Tracy Ma may have continued her career at China Securities Co, the investment bank and brokerage.

But, in 2005, her lawyer husband Jack Feng received a call from a close friend and Renmin University of China classmate he admired, Mr Zhang Lei, with a request that he join Mr Zhang’s soon-to-be-formed investment firm Hillhouse.