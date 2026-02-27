Drawing on experience across diverse industries, FUJIFILM Business Innovation helps companies shift from old ways of working to new digital tools, without disrupting daily operations

Strong IT infrastructure forms the foundation for sustainable digital transformation in businesses.

In today’s business landscape, organisations grapple with a range of technological challenges, including a shortage of IT talent, stricter environmental, social and governance regulations, and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

Compounding these are practical concerns – uncertainty about where to begin, difficulty assessing return on investment and the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors. Many businesses are still struggling to build IT infrastructure and strengthen security.

One firm has positioned itself as a proactive problem solver in this space. By working closely with clients across industries and organisational scales, primarily in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, FUJIFILM Business Innovation has established itself at the forefront of digital transformation (DX).

This article dives deeper into the company’s approach to business DX, which it views as the foundation for future growth.

A one-stop digital transformation partner

More than a vendor or system integrator, FUJIFILM Business Innovation positions itself as a one-stop DX partner. Mr Shiro Kikuchi, who leads the company’s overseas business, explains: “To provide sustainable and comprehensive support for digital transformation, we’ve had to renew the traditional approach.”

He adds: “Organisations today face a wide spectrum of challenges. Because DX maturity, business partnerships and employee literacy differ from one corporation to another, the number of possible solutions and combinations is virtually limitless.

“What sets us apart is our familiarity with a broad range of global solutions, both our own and those of other companies. This allows us to identify and deliver the optimal solution for each customer. This discernment is highly valued today – and is a key reason so many companies trust us, backed by our extensive experience in this field.”

FUJIFILM Business Innovation corporate vice president Shiro Kikuchi (left) and general manager of the Marketing Business Solution Division Motoru Takizawa. PHOTO: FUJIFILM BUSINESS INNOVATION

Matching solutions to organisational needs

“Introducing technologies or systems that don’t align with a company’s specific circumstances can be completely ineffective and, in some cases, may even hinder productivity,” says Mr Motoru Takizawa, marketing manager of the Business Solutions Division at FUJIFILM Business Innovation, who has implemented solutions at numerous companies alongside Mr Kikuchi.

While the company introduces new products, Mr Takizawa stresses this is a means rather than a goal. “Our objective is to guide each client’s digital transformation toward the right solution.”

He explains that its approach is structured in four phases.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s four-phase framework outlines a structured approach to digital transformation for businesses. PHOTO: FUJIFILM BUSINESS INNOVATION

“Each phase takes time to implement. They require careful long-term planning, strategic decision-making and the determination to see it through. That’s exactly what we offer,” says Mr Takizawa.

The company aims not only to deliver immediate solutions but also to act as a trusted long-term partner supporting business growth.

Blurring the boundaries between analog and digital

At the core of Phases 1 and 2 are next-generation multifunction printers (MFPs).

“MFPs, which provide four basic functions – printing, scanning, copying and faxing – have advanced significantly in recent years,” says Mr Takizawa. “While often viewed as simple output devices, they are critical information gateways supporting data input for corporate digital transformation and IT solutions.”

To take digital transformation further, companies need to digitise analogue information quickly and accurately while minimising resources.

In many workplaces, printers and fax machines are still very much in use, making it essential to establish a strong infrastructure at the outset. This infrastructure bridges analogue and digital environments and forms the foundation of a more connected organisation.

Automation, optimisation and environmental responsibility

The MFP’s evolution is no longer just about faster speeds or lower costs. Mr Takizawa says the key development is business-process automation.

“Previously, users had to manually set the destination and file name for each document. By integrating documents received via MFP with AI-OCR and cloud services, appropriate processing can be executed automatically,” he says.

For example, invoices can be routed to accounting departments and contracts to legal teams. Even instructions such as locating invoice numbers and using them as file names can now be executed by the MFP.

The driver behind this shift is operational efficiency. “In workplaces handling large document volumes, manual input often creates bottlenecks. Removing them allows employees to focus on higher-value tasks and core business activities,” says Mr Takizawa.

A new value axis: Reducing environmental impact

A key axis in the more recent evolution of MFPs is environmental consciousness – an important principle of corporate social responsibility and environmental initiatives, according to Mr Kikuchi. He also notes that reducing environmental impact has become a major corporate focus across the APAC region.

As a hardware manufacturer, FUJIFILM Business Innovation leverages expertise in physical chemistry – particularly toner materials and thermal-control technologies – to support this shift.

Mr Takizawa explains: “Around 60 to 80 per cent of the power used by MFPs goes into the heating process required to melt and fix toner during printing. To reduce power usage, we reconsidered the toner itself.”

By developing toner particles that respond to lower, precisely controlled heat, the company reduced energy consumption while enhancing print quality.

Advancements like this are just the beginning. Other environmental innovations include a unique “staple-free stapling” and a resource circulation system for collected used products.

MFPs developed with energy-saving, reuse- and recycling-conscious designs are increasingly recognised as an effective way for companies to advance their environmental initiatives.

Entrusting advanced IT infrastructure and security to experts

Once companies improve operational efficiency, the next step is managing information infrastructure.

“After securing the information entry point, the next critical step is building the infrastructure needed to manage that information properly,” says Mr Kikuchi.

Here, the focus shifts to constructing and operating an advanced IT environment without overburdening internal systems. One approach is through managed IT services that provide end-to-end support across the company’s IT operations.

Growing rapidly in recent years, such services cover several aspects, including server operations, endpoint management, network monitoring, help-desk functions, backup and disaster recovery.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation offers these through its IT Expert Services, which also include IT strategy development – often difficult without dedicated in-house specialists. The service is designed to provide one-stop support for IT operations, optimisation and long-term strategic planning.

In the APAC region, the company manages over 3,000 servers and more than 90,000 devices.

“We’re able to conduct our own internal digital transformation while maintaining stable IT operations and strengthening security,” says Mr Kikuchi.

“This also allows us to reassign internal talent to more strategic roles – an ideal approach in today’s labour-constrained environment.” Service availability and details may vary by region.

Specialised services for better efficiency

According to FUJIFILM Business Innovation, companies adopting the service have seen changes in their IT departments.

Instead of troubleshooting and system maintenance, teams can focus on higher-value initiatives such as exploring new technologies and advancing digitisation.

“IT Expert Services offers round-the-clock system monitoring. When a problem or early warning is detected, we act immediately to prevent disruption,” says Mr Takizawa. “We also stay up to date with the latest security threats, strengthening defences and minimising downtime. This fundamentally transforms the way IT personnel work.”

Mr Kikuchi notes that cost remains a consideration. “Expert support comes at a cost, but by delivering services across a broad customer base, IT Expert Services is able to offer high-quality, specialised support at a reasonable price,” he adds.

Once core digital transformation elements are established, the next phase is strategic utilisation. “After building a solid IT infrastructure, organisations can leverage it to transform business processes,” says Mr Kikuchi.

“What’s needed at this stage is a comprehensive, company-wide approach. It involves using accumulated data to reimagine workflows and optimise how each employee works.”

