How businesses can bridge the skills gap with an age-diverse, inclusive workforce

Ms ​​Quek Aik Huang, 69, retired last December after working for 20 years as a bank teller at UOB. Eight months later, she’s back working in the same role at the bank.

“While I enjoyed the free time I had after retirement, I felt like something was missing,” says Ms Quek. “So when UOB reached out to me to ask if I wanted to continue working part-time, I was happy to do so.”

Ms Quek now works 25 hours a week as part of a flexible work programme at the bank, compared to 42.5 hours in the past. Dubbed “Gig+U”, the programme was launched in 2021 to provide flexible work opportunities for the bank’s retired employees who want to remain in the workforce.

Data from the 2021 ​​Labour Force Survey by the Ministry of Manpower suggests that Ms Quek is not alone in wanting to stay employed. The survey found that the employment rate of seniors aged 65 and above rose from 28.5 per cent in 2020 to 31.7 per cent in 2021.

This could be good news for employers. “The Gig+U Retiree programme creates a win-win situation,” says Ms Sara Tiew, head of Workforce Transformation and Analytics at UOB.

“Our retired employees continue to have a source of income and means to fill their retirement days. At the same time, the bank also gets to retain their extensive and valuable experience acquired over decades,” Ms Tiew, 35, adds.