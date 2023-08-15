Housekeepers, porters added to list of jobs open to work permit holders from more countries

SINGAPORE – Two more occupations – housekeeper and porter – have been added to a list of seven that allows employers in services and manufacturing to hire work-permit holders from more countries from Sept 1.

The seven other jobs – such as cooks in Indian restaurants, some food processing workers and welders – were put on the Non-Traditional Sources (NTS) Occupation List and unveiled during the 2022 Budget debate.

The additions come as hotels increasingly struggle to recruit for both these roles, potentially affecting operations in a hospitality industry critical to the country’s reputation as a preferred travel destination. Ms Margaret Heng, executive director of the Singapore Hotel Association, was quoted as saying in a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) statement on Tuesday.

In the same statement, MOM said the move was decided in consultation with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). Visitor arrivals up till July 31 this year hit 7.7 million, versus the 2.23 million over the same period in 2022, according to STB figures.

Typically, employers in the service and manufacturing sectors may hire work permit holders only from China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan.

Come Sept 1, they can tap Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand – known as NTS countries – as well for the listed jobs.

However, employers must pay these workers at least $2,000 a month in fixed wages. These workers must account for 8 per cent or lower of the employer’s total headcount excluding Employment Pass holders.

Manual workers in the nine jobs can now be hired on only S Passes if they come from NTS countries, a situation the list hopes to address as part of wider efforts to up the quality bar for S Pass holders.

Other ongoing moves to the same end include stepped increases in S Pass qualifying salaries each September from 2022 to 2025 for new applications, and from 2023 to 2026 for renewals.

“The NTS Occupation List is intended to help firms adjust to the S Pass qualifying salary and levy increases by allowing them access to NTS work permit holders for occupations with pressing manpower needs, but see low take-up by locals and are harder to automate,” MOM said.

In a Parliament sitting in May, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said, in deciding which occupations to list, MOM evaluated occupations with a significant number of S Pass holders who may be affected by the upcoming changes in the S Pass framework.

He was responding to a question from MP Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC).

“We also assessed the number of locals in these occupations as well as local employment outcomes,” he added then.

Dr Tan said the ministry will work closely with sector agencies as well as employers and the labour movement to review the list every three years, but kept the possibility of more regular reviews open.

MOM said on Tuesday: “The tight list of occupations, together with the quota and salary criterion, supports the longer-term shift to be more manpower-lean, and addresses the industries’ manpower needs while balancing local employment outcomes.”