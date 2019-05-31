Hoteliers can tap online toolkit and get help to redesign jobs and help employees

SINGAPORE - Hoteliers looking to redesign jobs can use an online toolkit and access free workshops under a new scheme to help the hotel industry transform.

The Hotel Job Redesign Initiative, launched on Friday (May 31), is aimed at getting hotels to create higher quality jobs, become more manpower-lean and improve job satisfaction among employees.

More than 100 hotels have pledged to redesign jobs in the year ahead, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling in a speech announcing the initiative.

She said hotel employees are "great ambassadors of Singapore", and hoteliers need to ensure staff are equipped to meet the expectations of the new generation of guests who are more tech-savvy, well-travelled and well-informed.

They can do this through training or redesigning work process and operations, she said.

"Hotels can overcome manpower constraints and increase productivity while maintaining high quality service with the automation of routine work," she said, speaking to about 200 hoteliers at the inaugural Hotel Human Capital Conference at Raffles City Convention Centre.

Ms Low noted that the hotel industry is the first to organise its own human capital conference.

"I encourage hotels to couple their job redesign efforts with progressive human capital practices that provide good wages, promising career prospects and a vibrant, engaged work environment. Apart from benefiting the workers, such progressive practices certainly will make the hotel industry more attractive to job-seekers," she added.

The new interactive toolkit can be found at www.sha.org.sg/JR-toolkit/ and includes a solution finder to guide users to technology and non-technology solutions based on the job function and the guest experience they want to redesign. There is also information on how to support workers through change management, and how to review wages for the redesigned job, for example.

The Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) website at www.sha.org.sg/job-redesign has a list of consultants who can give advice on job redesign.

Hoteliers can tap government funds such as the WorkPro Job Redesign Grant, which provides up to $300,000, or up to 80 per cent of the costs, for projects to create physically easier, safer and smarter jobs for workers aged 50 and older; as well as the Business Improvement Fund, which provides up to 70 per cent of project costs for tourism sector firms to innovate or upgrade their business.

The new initiative is a tripartite collaboration between government agencies Workforce Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board; union representatives from the National Trades Union Congress Hospitality and the Consumer Business Cluster, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union and the Attractions, Resorts and Entertainment Union; as well as SHA representing employers.

SHA president Albert Teo urged hoteliers to be creative in re-imagining business processes and to be bold in redefining work processes, leveraging technology where possible.

"To navigate the manpower situation, job redesign has been identified as a forward-looking solution that can help hotels turn challenges into opportunities," he said in a speech at the conference.