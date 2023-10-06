Hong Kong wealth managers’ gloom spreads with drop in assets as rival Singapore gains

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s private wealth managers are growing more pessimistic after a sharp drop in assets under management as more clients seek to park their money elsewhere, a survey by the Private Wealth Management Association (PWMA) showed.

In a forecast, 15 per cent of private wealth managers, up from 8 per cent in 2022, predict growth in assets under management will be below 5 per cent over the next five years, according to the Hong Kong Private Wealth Management report, jointly conducted with KPMG China.

The share who anticipate assets will expand above 10 per cent slid to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.

The more “subdued” outlook comes amid increased geopolitical tensions, which after the economic environment was the second-biggest concern among the firms surveyed.

Fund inflows to Hong Kong were HK$121 billion (S$21 billion) in 2022, a decline of almost 80 per cent from the previous year.

The total assets of Hong Kong’s private banking and private wealth management business were HK$8.97 trillion at the end of 2022, down 15 per cent from the previous year as markets declined.

Another “significant trend” is multi-shoring – opening accounts in two or more jurisdictions to spread risk and diversify investment, according to the PWMA.

Rival Singapore has been one of the winners, with the share of clients with accounts also booked in the city-state rising to 73 per cent from 64 per cent in 2022.

“While this trend may be considered concerning on the face of it, our discussions with the industry on the results indicate that the impact is less significant,” PWMA said. “Many noted that what is critical is that the relationship and assets are still being managed from Hong Kong, with the opening of accounts being part of a risk diversification strategy of using dual booking centres across Hong Kong, Singapore and other locations.”

The report is based on a survey of PWMA member institutions and their clients.

Almost 80 per cent of member firms, 33 out of 42, responded to the PWMA survey, as well as more than 200 clients, according to the group. BLOOMBERG