Hong Kong talent war means new bank hires get 30% jump in pay

HONG KONG – An exodus of workers and a surge in new business from China have combined to spark a talent war among banks and insurers in Hong Kong, driving up wages for new recruits by as much as 30 per cent in the Asian financial hub.

While investment banks are cutting staff as China deal flow stalls, it is a different story for other parts of the sector, including insurance, bank branches, back office and wealth management. French corporate investment banking company Natixis estimates there are roughly 4,000 unfilled jobs in the industry.

“The easy and short answer is there’s shortage in pretty much every single area within banking right now,” with the exception of dealmaking, said Ms Olga Yung, managing director at recruitment firm Michael Page Hong Kong. “There was a lot of talent moving out one to two years ago.”

The pandemic and crackdown on civil liberties have prompted thousands of residents to leave Hong Kong in recent years, leading to a drain on the financial sector that is a linchpin of the city, employing more than 270,000 people.

That is pushing salaries higher for finance and technology professionals in Hong Kong, who typically command higher pay than in the rival hub of Singapore, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The border reopening with China has given the industry a huge boost, with mainland customers flocking back to open bank accounts, invest money and take out insurance policies.

Lenders including HSBC and Bank of East Asia have extended operating hours, with some branches open seven days a week.

“We have a shortage of labor in all disciplines, from mid office to back office to front line,” said Mr Stephen Chan, acting chairperson of the Hong Kong Association of Banks, at an event in June.

Hong Kong insurance sales to mainland Chinese visitors jumped nearly 28 times in the first quarter, as the resumption of quarantine-free travel released pent-up demand for policies, according to the city’s Insurance Authority.

The industry faces a shortage of actuaries, finance and information technology staff that is estimated to be in the “thousands,” according to Ms Orchis Li, chairperson for The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers.

The economic rebound following the pandemic has led to a surge of hiring across all sectors in Hong Kong, pushing down the jobless rate close to a four-year year low of 2.9 per cent.

Economic growth is expected to reach 4.6 per cent this year, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

While the government started a new visa program to bring in about 27,000 foreign workers, those who sign up may not move to Hong Kong right away, Ms Li said.

It has also become harder to attract people from overseas to work due to the pandemic, she said.

Even fresh university graduates are getting several offers. Landing a well-paid position at a foreign company is still competitive, but it is relatively easy to get a job with Chinese-backed banks and accounting firms, said one graduate of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He declined to disclose his name.