Hong Kong’s stock exchange hustles for more IPOs as capital returns to the market

SINGAPORE - As Asia’s key centres of commerce, Singapore and Hong Kong have a part to play in the growth of the region’s wealth, but each stands to gain by carrying out different roles, a senior executive of Hong Kong’s bourse operator said.

While Singapore has gained in strength as a hub for wealth management and fintech innovation, Hong Kong takes a clear lead in equities trading and has rolled out measures to widen this advantage, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) Bonnie Chan told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview in May.

Ms Chan, who took the helm from former CEO Nicholas Aguzin in March, was visiting HKEX’s office in Singapore, where the bourse operator wants to court potential initial public offering (IPO) candidates and investors.

HKEX is also jostling to capture new business from regional companies such as those in Indonesia through secondary listings, a space the Singapore Exchange has long been eyeing.

This comes after a growing number of regional companies braved IPOs on their domestic markets in the past two years, as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions made it difficult for them to carry out international roadshows, among other things.

In 2023, companies from Indonesia accounted for half the total number of IPOs in South-east Asia and 65 per cent of total funds raised, followed by Thailand and Malaysia, according to data from professional services firm PwC. Singapore was the quietest market for new listings, with just seven IPO deals and US$30 million (S$40.5 million) raised.

Now, quite a number of these regional companies are considering secondary listings on bigger bourses and have approached HKEX, expressing interest.

“As regional companies grow, it will be a test of their domestic markets to determine whether they have the depth to support bigger deals. Hong Kong will be attractive to them because we have the depth to support large IPOs,” Ms Chan said.

“Aside from the US, Hong Kong is the only other exchange that can claim to be an international fund-raising platform. Regional companies that need to tap a deeper and more liquid exchange for funds do not have a lot of choice.”

Measures are afoot to facilitate these plans. In November 2023, for example, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange allowed companies with a primary listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

HKEX has so far rolled out similar measures for stocks listed on 15 other global exchanges, including the Singapore Exchange.

Returning investor confidence

A lawyer and banker by training and former head of listing and chief operating officer at HKEX, Ms Chan, 54, is moving quickly to capture returning capital after four years of moribund performance.

The Hong Kong bourse, which serves as an international listing platform for Chinese companies, has lost half its value since 2021 as investors and firms fled the market on the back of stricter listing rules by the Chinese authorities, an internal securities law in Hong Kong and rising geopolitical tensions with the US.

But confidence appears to be returning to the market in 2024, after China’s central bank cut the percentage of customer deposits that banks are required to hold in reserve, and the unveiling of new rules that include loosening the listing requirements for companies wanting to launch IPOs in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index is up 20 per cent to just over 19,600 earlier in May from a 15-month low of under 14,800 in late January. It closed at around 18,800 on May 27.

“The jump is quite astonishing and that gives me reason to believe that capital flows can come back quite quickly when sentiment is right,” Ms Chan said.