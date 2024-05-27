Hong Kong’s stock exchange hustles for more IPOs as capital returns to the market

SINGAPORE - As Asia’s key centres of commerce, Singapore and Hong Kong have a part to play in the growth of the region’s wealth, but each stands to gain by carrying out different roles, a senior executive of Hong Kong’s bourse operator said.
While Singapore has gained in strength as a hub for wealth management and fintech innovation, Hong Kong takes a clear lead in equities trading and has rolled out measures to widen this advantage, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) Bonnie Chan told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview in May.
Ms Chan, who took the helm from former CEO Nicholas Aguzin in March, was visiting HKEX’s office in Singapore, where the bourse operator wants to court potential initial public offering (IPO) candidates and investors.
HKEX is also jostling to capture new business from regional companies such as those in Indonesia through secondary listings, a space the Singapore Exchange has long been eyeing.
This comes after a growing number of regional companies braved IPOs on their domestic markets in the past two years, as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions made it difficult for them to carry out international roadshows, among other things.
In 2023, companies from Indonesia accounted for half the total number of IPOs in South-east Asia and 65 per cent of total funds raised, followed by Thailand and Malaysia, according to data from professional services firm PwC. Singapore was the quietest market for new listings, with just seven IPO deals and US$30 million (S$40.5 million) raised.
Now, quite a number of these regional companies are considering secondary listings on bigger bourses and have approached HKEX, expressing interest.
“As regional companies grow, it will be a test of their domestic markets to determine whether they have the depth to support bigger deals. Hong Kong will be attractive to them because we have the depth to support large IPOs,” Ms Chan said.
“Aside from the US, Hong Kong is the only other exchange that can claim to be an international fund-raising platform. Regional companies that need to tap a deeper and more liquid exchange for funds do not have a lot of choice.”
Measures are afoot to facilitate these plans. In November 2023, for example, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange allowed companies with a primary listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong.
HKEX has so far rolled out similar measures for stocks listed on 15 other global exchanges, including the Singapore Exchange.
Returning investor confidence
A lawyer and banker by training and former head of listing and chief operating officer at HKEX, Ms Chan, 54, is moving quickly to capture returning capital after four years of moribund performance.
The Hong Kong bourse, which serves as an international listing platform for Chinese companies, has lost half its value since 2021 as investors and firms fled the market on the back of stricter listing rules by the Chinese authorities, an internal securities law in Hong Kong and rising geopolitical tensions with the US.
But confidence appears to be returning to the market in 2024, after China’s central bank cut the percentage of customer deposits that banks are required to hold in reserve, and the unveiling of new rules that include loosening the listing requirements for companies wanting to launch IPOs in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index is up 20 per cent to just over 19,600 earlier in May from a 15-month low of under 14,800 in late January. It closed at around 18,800 on May 27.
“The jump is quite astonishing and that gives me reason to believe that capital flows can come back quite quickly when sentiment is right,” Ms Chan said.
Luring the right IPOs
That could also give the number of IPOs in the city a boost after the HKEX main board dropped to No.8 in the global IPO table in 2023, according to Refinitiv data. The city last topped the league in 2019, with 144 IPOs raising US$40 billion.
Just 73 companies carried out IPOs in 2023, down from 90 in 2022, with the amount of funds raised dropping two-thirds to just under US$6 billion over the period.
In the latest blow to the exchange, Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group in March cancelled the planned listing of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, opting instead to buy up all the shares in its logistics arm for US$3.75 billion.
Just US$617 million was raised through new listings in the first quarter of 2024, compared with the US$10.95 billion peak raised in 2021, according to data from Dealogic.
“There are companies that still want to list, but they don’t want to issue more shares than necessary due to low valuations. That’s also capping the amount of funds they raise,” Ms Chan said.
She added that around 100 companies have applied for IPOs on the Hong Kong bourse and are waiting for the right time to go public.
Notably, many of the applicants and others inquiring with the bourse to do so are Chinese companies involved in emerging specialist technologies such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy and quantum computing.
To capture this market, HKEX in March 2023 introduced a new regime that significantly lowers existing revenue thresholds for qualified specialist tech companies across five frontier industries, allowing them to apply for a listing on the Hong Kong exchange.
The industries include next-generation information technology, advanced hardware and software, advanced materials, new energy and environmental protection, and new food and agriculture technologies.
Ms Chan said: “China has made itself clear in wanting to focus on innovation and grooming its own tech and semiconductor industry, so there are exciting companies that want to raise funds for research and development.
“As an exchange, we need to build the right listing framework, so these companies can take advantage of the fund-raising platform to do their IPOs and attract the right investors. This is where Hong Kong can really play a part.”
Enhancing depth and liquidity
Moves such as this that ensure the exchange is in touch with the needs of the real economy are also how it has enhanced its depth and liquidity over the years.
One other example is in 2018, when the exchange created a new set of rules allowing pre-revenue biotech firms to list.
Ms Chan explained that a new framework was needed to cater to these firms’ needs, which is to raise money for research and development before they are commercially viable.
She said that helped to build an ecosystem of research analysts, brokers, funds as well as lawyers and bankers who specialise in biotech, enabling Hong Kong to establish itself as a fund-raising hub for biotech.
“We keep an eye on China and what it is producing. If it is biotech, then we have to make sure these firms are able to raise money to grow. Once we have done that, the bourse and ecosystem around it will develop and grow.”
Keeping an eye on China
In March 2023, the exchange also permitted more global companies that opt for a primary listing on the HKEX to be included in the Stock Connect programme. This allows investors from mainland China to invest in them, and vice versa.
It also comes at a time when China investors are using the Connect franchise to diversify their portfolios internationally.
Ms Chan sees this trend gaining momentum. Not only are Chinese middle-class retail investors growing to around a population of 400 million to 500 million, but also they are now channelling their wealth into high-yielding Hong Kong-listed stocks given the property downturn and low interest rate environment in China.
“Since the start of the year, we have seen a pick-up in Chinese money coming to Hong Kong, and some of these funds are entering the stock market. It’s a good time for more companies to list.”
Following the recent earnings quarter, which saw stronger profits from tech firms such as Tencent and Baidu, and with valuations now at attractive levels, she expects global interest in China-listed stocks to pick up as well.
While growth has slowed in recent years, China’s long term prospects are still compelling, with gross domestic product expected to expand by more than 4 per cent in 2024 and 2025.
“It would be crazy for HKEX not to leverage on our core strength as the main financial platform that connects China to the world, and the rest of the world to China,” Ms Chan said.
“That’s a unique feature. No other exchange can offer it.”