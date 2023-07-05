Hong Kong’s reopening brings scant gains for financial hub

HONG KONG – Six months after Hong Kong reopened to the world, the city still has a steep climb to reclaim its place as Asia’s premier finance and tourism hub.

Hong Kong, led by former policeman and now Chief Executive John Lee, has been pushing hard to revive the city’s reputation with high-level events, new visas programs to lure top talent, tax concessions for the wealthy, and free airline tickets for visitors.

But the Hong Kong of old – self-proclaimed as Asia’s World City – will be hard to resurrect. Tens of thousands of high-skilled workers left to escape the city’s Covid regime and a crackdown on freedoms after Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020. The city suffered its biggest workforce decline on record last year, causing major labour shortages.

The state of global markets and concerns over recessions haven’t helped either. Tension between China and the US has dented the city’s allure and the recent banking crisis, including the collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG, has further heaped pressure on the financial industry.

Big banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have made deep cuts in jobs focused on dealmaking in China and Hong Kong as part of global cuts.

Largely following China’s strict approach to combating Covid, the city’s quarantine measures crippled the finance industry and triggered an outflow of bankers. Singapore has been the big winner with a boon in hedge funds and family offices, and dethroned Hong Kong as Asia’s top financial center last year, according to the Global Financial Centres Index.

Hong Kong is now seeking to revive the industry, in part by opening up for crypto firms and seeking to lure more family offices with tax breaks.

The following metrics provide a glimpse of the progress.

Financiers return

The outflow of bankers and other professionals is showing signs of starting to reverse. In the first five months Hong Kong approved about 3,700 new visas for financial services workers via the four established visa programs. That pace is almost equal to pre-pandemic levels, according to Immigration Department data.

On top of the traditional routes, there’s also Top Talent Pass – a new visa program to attract skilled workers. It attracted some 84,000 applications as of May-end, of which about 49,000 were approved, according to Lee.

While the program is helping, any immediate boon will be slow to materialize since financial institutions generally need time to lay out new strategies and the banking turmoil has sapped confidence, according to Josephine Chung, director of Hong Kong-based consultant Compliance Plus Ltd., which advises on compliance and licensing for financial institutions.