Hong Kong’s Link Reit buys Jurong Point, Thomson Plaza retail space for $2.16b from NTUC Enterprise

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong-listed Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is buying a big chunk of Singapore shopping space for $2.16 billion from NTUC Enterprise Co-operative in its first foray here.

The deal is for the acquisition of Jurong Point and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza, which occupies Levels 1 and 3 of Thomson Plaza, from NTUC unit Mercatus Co-operative, it was announced on Wednesday. The transaction is expected to complete on March 31.

Mercatus also entered into a long-term partnership with Link Reit for the asset and property management of AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio, which will remain under Mercatus’ ownership.

Reuters reported in November that Link Reit was the frontrunner to buy the assets from Mercatus for $2.5 billion, in what would be South-east Asia’s biggest real estate transaction of 2022.

With AMK Hub, Link Reit will become the sixth largest shopping centre operator by footprint once the deal is complete. The Reit will also be among the top 10 retail asset owners in Singapore, covering a catchment of almost 10 per cent of Singapore’s population.

“This transaction allows us to build a dedicated team in Singapore and provides a base for Link to expand further into other asset classes and strategies in Asia Pacific,” said Link Asset Management chief executive officer George Hongchoy.

The Reit manager said the acquisition will be fully funded through its cash resources and debt facilities. However, it is open to bringing in capital partners for the assets, and is in active discussions with “reputable like-minded investors” to further this.

Mercatus said its divestment is a result of a strategic review, and is in line with its strategy to refocus on certain type of core assets. It will continue to retain ownership of assets that are substantially used by NTUC, NTUC Enterprise and its portfolio of social enterprises.

Jurong Point, with a net lettable area of 720,000 square feet, and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza, with a net lettable area of 110,000 square feet, are considered “non-core assets”, it noted.

Seah Kian Peng, deputy chairman of Mercatus and group CEO of NTUC Enterprise, said Mercatus’ strategic review is an example of how it continually reshapes its portfolio to deliver “greater social impact” and generate long-term sustainable returns.

“The divestment will allow us to unlock some value and redeploy capital to specific areas where we can make a difference in the lives of families in Singapore in a more direct and meaningful way, such as by scaling services in healthcare and education,” he added.

Mr Seah also said Mercatus appreciates Link Asset Management’s willingness to retain talent and will work together with the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees’ Union to support Mercatus’ employees throughout this exercise.

Link Reit, which has a market value of US$15.3 billion (S$20.7 billion), has been on the prowl for assets in Singapore and other countries to diversify its portfolio.